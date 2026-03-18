Nexusguard and Linknet Enterprise Partner to Deliver World Class DDoS Protection Across Indonesia

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexusguard, a global leader in DDoS protection, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Linknet Enterprise, the corporate business unit of PT Link Net Tbk ("Linknet", Ticker: LINK), through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Indonesia's digital infrastructure by integrating Nexusguard's internationally standardized DDoS mitigation technology into Linknet Enterprise's backbone network and enterprise service portfolio. The initiative reflects a proactive response to the increasingly complex cyber threat landscape and supports the acceleration of a secure and sustainable national digital ecosystem.

As the dedicated enterprise business unit of Linknet, Linknet Enterprise leverages the Group's extensive operational heritage and a distinguished portfolio of corporate clients, including key government institutions and providers of critical national infrastructure. By operating an extensive, self-managed backbone network across Indonesia's major cities, Linknet Enterprise ensures absolute end-to-end control over performance, reliability, and security. This robust foundation reinforces the company's position as a premier infrastructure partner, committed to driving governance excellence and strengthening national digital resilience.

Strengthening Security and Business Continuity

Amid rapid digital transformation, Linknet Enterprise positions cybersecurity as a core pillar of its infrastructure. Following a comprehensive evaluation of global solution providers, Linknet Enterprise selected Nexusguard as its strategic partner — a company with nearly two decades of experience protecting networks, web applications, and Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructures across diverse global industries. Nexusguard's standing as a global authority in DDoS protection is independently validated: the company has been named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix for DDoS Mitigation (2025), recognized with the CybersecAsia Best DDoS Defence Award for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, and holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights — reflecting consistent operational excellence trusted by leading communications service providers worldwide.

Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard expressed his confidence in this strategic partnership: "This partnership combines Linknet's 100 Gbps mitigation capacity, robust network and extensive operational reach with Nexusguard's 3 Tbps+ global scrubbing infrastructure. Together, we aim to deliver comprehensive and integrated security solutions for Indonesia's fast-growing enterprise sector, ensuring every layer of digital infrastructure is protected against increasingly large-scale DDoS threats."

Expanding Managed Security Services (MSS)

Through this partnership, Nexusguard's cloud-based scrubbing infrastructure will be integrated into Linknet's core network. This enables automated detection and mitigation mechanisms supported by 24/7 monitoring from Linknet's Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) team.

The collaboration includes:

Technology & Service Integration: Deployment of cloud-based automated mitigation systems and development of DDoS protection packages within the enterprise portfolio.

Deployment of cloud-based automated mitigation systems and development of DDoS protection packages within the enterprise portfolio. Threat Intelligence Collaboration: Exchange of data and regional attack trend analysis to enhance detection accuracy and response time.

Exchange of data and regional attack trend analysis to enhance detection accuracy and response time. Strategic Market Expansion: Strengthening cybersecurity services for government institutions, financial institutions, educational organizations, and digital businesses.

Strengthening cybersecurity services for government institutions, financial institutions, educational organizations, and digital businesses. Operational Excellence: Implementation of strict Service Level Agreement (SLA)-based frameworks to ensure consistent and reliable service performance.

Technical Capabilities and Service Advantages

The solutions introduced include Clean Pipe (CP) for HDIPA and IP Transit services, Traffic Shield (TS), and Application & DNS Protection.

A key advantage of this deployment is low latency, supported by a local scrubbing center in Jakarta directly integrated into the Linknet network. With mitigation capacity reaching up to 100 Gbps and backed by Nexusguard's global network of over 50 scrubbing centers delivering more than 3 Tbps of total mitigation capacity, ensuring protection against even the largest volumetric attacks.

Ronald C. Lesmana, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Linknet, emphasized: "This partnership represents a concrete step in expanding our Managed Security Services capabilities. By integrating Nexusguard's technology into the Linknet backbone, we provide security assurance and operational certainty to our corporate customers. We believe security is the foundation of digital trust. Linknet Enterprise remains committed to delivering reliable and industry-relevant integrated connectivity and security solutions to support Indonesia's resilient digital economic growth."

About Linknet:

PT Link Net Tbk ("Linknet", Ticker:LINK) is a technology infrastructure company in Indonesia with nearly three decades of operational excellence. Established with a mission to help people stay connected, the company has grown and evolved into a major provider reaching millions of homes across more than 70 cities. As part of Axiata, Linknet strengthens Indonesia's journey toward becoming a smart, digitally-powered nation by acting as a robust backbone of connectivity.

Through its primary business lines Linknet Fiber, Linknet Enterprise, and Linknet Media, the company delivers possibilities for businesses and institutions by helping organizations operate smarter, serve customers better, and expand their impact. Driven by the purpose of "We LINK the nation for better lives," Linknet is committed to delivering reliable connectivity and turning challenges into innovation to help Indonesia thrive.

About Nexusguard:

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Singapore, Nexusguard is a global leader in DDoS protection. Using proprietary Bastions technology and a global network of over 50 scrubbing centers, we provide comprehensive protection for networks, web applications, and DNS against malicious attacks. Trusted by 100+ CSPs, including top global providers, and protecting 50,000+ ASNs, we deliver scalable solutions ensuring service availability, operational continuity, and peace of mind. Nexusguard also enables CSPs to offer DDoS-protection-as-a-service, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.

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SOURCE Nexusguard