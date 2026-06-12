NexusTek Announces Construction Industry Solutions to Address Growing IT and Cybersecurity Challenges

DENVER, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a leading provider of AI, infrastructure, and security solutions, today announced a focused set of construction industry solutions designed to help firms address rising IT complexity, cybersecurity exposure, and operational demands across job sites, offices, and remote teams.

As construction firms navigate expanding cloud and BIM environments, mobile field operations, AI-enabled workflows, and rising cyber risk across distributed teams, NexusTek has aligned its services to support heavy and civil contractors, general contractors, construction managers, and specialty trades.

"Construction firms need technology that supports the pace and pressure of their industry," said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer at NexusTek. "Our new offerings reflect where we are helping construction customers keep systems available, reduce disruption, strengthen security posture, and build a scalable technology foundation that supports long-term growth."

NexusTek construction solutions span four core areas:

Cloud services deliver secure, reliable system access across field, office, and remote locations through private cloud, hybrid cloud, and virtual desktop solutions that improve availability and reduce infrastructure risk.

deliver secure, reliable system access across field, office, and remote locations through private cloud, hybrid cloud, and virtual desktop solutions that improve availability and reduce infrastructure risk. Cybersecurity and compliance services reduce ransomware, payment fraud , and third-party access risk through layered protection and documented controls aligned to CMMC and NIST requirements for federal and regulated work.

reduce ransomware, payment , and third-party access risk through layered protection and documented controls aligned to CMMC and NIST requirements for federal and regulated work. IT operations services replace reactive support with a stable, fully managed operating model. 24/7 service desk, onsite engineering, infrastructure monitoring, disaster recovery, co-managed IT, and vCIO guidance keep systems reliable and aligned to growth.

replace reactive support with a stable, fully managed operating model. 24/7 service desk, onsite engineering, infrastructure monitoring, disaster recovery, co-managed IT, and vCIO guidance keep systems reliable and aligned to growth. Data and AI services help firms turn operational data into measurable advantage. NexusTek assesses AI readiness, deploys AI in a governed environment, and builds analytics capabilities that improve reporting, forecasting, and decision-making.

All construction engagements run on NexusOps, NexusTek's service delivery platform, with NexusIQ providing AI-driven triage, routing, and communications—delivering 97% triage accuracy, 90% faster root cause identification, and 78% faster status updates.

Recent construction outcomes enabled by NexusTek include:

National commercial roofing company (800+ employees): Migrated to NexusTek Private Cloud, rebuilt core infrastructure, and achieved 99.9% uptime.

Migrated to NexusTek Private Cloud, rebuilt core infrastructure, and achieved 99.9% uptime. Commercial electrical contractor (200+ employees): Transitioned from break-fix to a fully managed IT model with disaster recovery, endpoint protection, onsite engineering, and strategic IT guidance.

For more information about NexusTek solutions for the construction industry, visit https://www.nexustek.com/construction

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings afford tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

NexusTek Media Contact

Pavle Majerle

Director, Marketing

NexusTek

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SOURCE NexusTek