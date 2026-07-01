NexusTek Powers Healthcare's HIPAA-Aligned Future

Healthcare-focused IT and cybersecurity services help mid-market providers close compliance and security gaps without building an enterprise IT team.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, proudly expands its managed IT, cybersecurity, and HIPAA-aligned cloud services portfolio to the healthcare industry. With these new healthcare-focused managed, professional, and advisory services, NexusTek helps physician groups, community hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic labs, and telehealth providers strengthen security posture, close cyber resilience gaps, and modernize legacy infrastructure without expanding internal IT teams.

Healthcare carries the highest breach exposure of any U.S. sector. OCR's proposed Security Rule updates further raise the bar, moving encryption and multi-factor authentication from "addressable" to mandatory and replacing periodic compliance with continuous, demonstrable control. Most mid-market providers face this shift without the internal capacity to address it.

"The healthcare industry has treated cybersecurity as an annual project for a long time, and the current threat environment no longer allows that," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "Continuous monitoring, encrypted infrastructure, documented incident response, and demonstrable controls are operational requirements now, not policy ambitions. We built this practice so mid-market providers can reach that standard at the pace the regulatory and threat environment demands."

"Physician groups, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic labs, and telehealth providers each operate under different pressures, but they share a common gap between what HIPAA now requires and what their teams can sustain internally," added Yu. "Our expanded service offering gives healthcare leaders one partner across cloud, cybersecurity, IT operations, and AI, with a no-cost Security Assessment that maps their posture and delivers a prioritized roadmap."

For more information on NexusTek managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services for healthcare, visit nexustek.com/healthcare.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

NexusTek Media Contact

Pavle Majerle

NexusTek

(877) 470-0401

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek