NexusTek Named a Contender in ISG Provider Lens® Life Sciences Digital Services 2026 Report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a national managed IT services provider and systems integrator serving mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced it has been named a Contender in the ISG Provider Lens® Life Sciences Digital Services 2026 – Global report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens® Life Sciences Digital Services 2026 study evaluated IT service providers and contract research organizations (CROs) on their capabilities across eight quadrants spanning clinical development, patient engagement, manufacturing and supply chain, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs, and commercial operations. The study serves as a reference for enterprise IT decision-makers, providing transparency on provider strengths, differentiated positioning, and go-to-market strategies across the global life sciences market.

NexusTek's recognition reflects its ability to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable digital environments purpose-built for the stringent regulatory and data integrity demands of life sciences. The firm's capabilities span GxP and HIPAA-aligned infrastructure, hybrid cloud and disaster recovery, regulatory quality and validation services, and data and AI enablement, all integrated into a unified managed services model that helps life sciences organizations maintain compliance while driving innovation.

"NexusTek differentiates through its ability to combine secure cloud infrastructure, managed services, and embedded compliance into a unified value proposition for life sciences. Its focus on GxP-aligned environments, data integrity, and scalable operations positions it well to support regulated enterprises balancing innovation with risk mitigation."

Rohan Sinha, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG

For Hamilton Yu, NexusTek's CEO, the recognition validates the company's long-standing commitment to serving regulated industries with the same rigor those industries demand from their own operations.

"Being recognized by ISG in the Life Sciences Digital Services report reflects the work our team does every day to help regulated organizations navigate real complexity. Life sciences companies can't treat IT as a back-office function. Compliance, data integrity, and operational continuity are mission-critical. We've built our capabilities around that reality, and this recognition tells us we're doing it right."

Hamilton Yu, CEO, NexusTek

NexusTek supports life sciences enterprises across the full product lifecycle, from R&D and clinical trials through manufacturing and commercialization, delivering 24/7 managed IT operations, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, AI and ML enablement, and regulatory, quality, and validation services. Its roadmap focuses on deeper investments in compliant cloud infrastructure, managed services automation, and data platform capabilities to support data-driven innovation without compromising security or regulatory standing.

Learn more about NexusTek services in the Life Sciences industry by visiting https://www.nexustek.com/life

About NexusTek

NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, serving 1,200+ mid-market and enterprise organizations across 48 states and internationally. Through an integrated Advise → Implement → Manage model, NexusTek delivers end-to-end IT services spanning cloud infrastructure, data and AI, cybersecurity, managed IT, and modern workplace.

For more information, visit nexustek.com.

Media Contact:

Pavle Majerle

Director, Marketing

NexusTek

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek