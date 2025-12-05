NexusTek Delivers New AI-Enhanced Email Security to Stop Today's Evolving Threats

Inline prevention, AI-driven detection, and 24/7/365 SOC monitoring combine to safeguard organizations from advanced cyberattacks.

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a leading provider of AI, infrastructure, and security solutions, today announced the growth of its cybersecurity offerings with the launch of NexusTek AI Email Security. This new managed service is designed to prevent the most sophisticated email and collaboration-based threats from reaching users.

Email remains the most common point of entry for cyberattacks, with successful attempts often leading to sizable financial damage for impacted businesses. NexusTek AI Email Security addresses this challenge with a prevention-first approach that leverages advanced AI, behavioral analysis, and continuous monitoring to block phishing, malware, business email compromise, and other socially engineered threats before they reach email and collaboration tools.

"Our customers are facing a surge in AI-assisted attacks that bypass legacy filters and overwhelm internal IT teams," says Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. "With NexusTek AI Email Security, businesses get a modern, preventative layer of protection backed by our security experts, helping them reduce risk and stay ahead of evolving threats."

Delivered as a fully managed service, NexusTek AI Email Security provides inline threat prevention, AI-driven detection, and 24/7/365 SOC monitoring, enabling businesses to strengthen their cyber posture without adding operational overhead. The service extends protection beyond traditional email platforms to include Microsoft 365, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, and other collaboration applications where attackers are increasingly active.

"Email remains a critical attack vector, and the shift toward collaboration-based threats has only amplified current security concerns. With this new service, we're giving customers a streamlined, fully managed solution that improves protection across their environment and lifts the operational burden from their teams," says Jason Thatcher, Senior Director of Cybersecurity at NexusTek.

NexusTek AI Email Security is part of NexusTek's broader cybersecurity portfolio, which delivers managed security, advanced threat monitoring, and advisory services to help customers improve resilience and safeguard critical systems.

To learn more about NexusTek AI Email Security, please visit https://www.nexustek.com/ai-email-security-managed-solutions.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

