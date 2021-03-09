"Donald has a natural ability for scaling companies. He understands the challenges business owners face as they try to grow and adapt in an increasingly complex technology landscape," said Michael Hamuka, NexusTek Chief Revenue Officer. "His client-centric approach makes him a trusted advisor for NexusTek's customers and prospects. We're thrilled to have him join the team."

NexusTek names Donald DeMarco as Regional VP of Eastern Sales, to introduce IT services to businesses in eastern U.S.

DeMarco's deep expertise in cloud platforms, cybersecurity and IT services comes from a successful 30-year career at IBM, where he most recently led Sales for a multibillion-dollar unit as VP of North America Services Sales. His experience creating meaningful service offerings and powerful value propositions for clients will enrich daily business processes and enhance NexusTek's presence on the eastern half of the U.S.

"I am excited to be part of the NexusTek team, who are dedicated to their customers and to delivering a superior end-user experience," said DeMarco. "I look forward to helping companies stay focused on what they do best by removing the information technology headaches and surprises that often create unnecessary distractions from them executing their daily business."

In addition to expanding its employee footprint in the eastern U.S. region, NexusTek maintains a strong influence across the country, delivering end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security and IT consulting to customers in 48 states. As an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, NexusTek has converted a multitude of companies to remote operations since the beginning of 2020. DeMarco's deep knowledge of cloud services and skills in customer satisfaction will augment NexusTek's continued conversions of eastern businesses to remote functionality.

DeMarco will join the company's senior leadership team and report to the CRO.

ABOUT NEXUSTEK

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic technology solutions for business customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which businesses can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure, cloud services, and Microsoft Azure; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Office 365; enterprise content management (ECM); and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 18 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

