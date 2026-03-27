NexusTek Powers Horticulture's AI-driven Future

Industry-proven service provider helps growers adopt AI innovations to drive more efficiency and growth.

DENVER, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, proudly expands its Data and AI Services portfolio to the horticulture industry. With these new horticulture-focused managed, professional, and advisory services, NexusTek helps growers, greenhouses, and distribution centers leverage their data and AI to innovate and accelerate their operations and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

The horticulture industry often faces limited expertise and fragmented data environments that hinders them from quickly adopting technological innovations, transforming daily operations, improving decision-making, and driving better business outcomes. By expanding its leading Data and AI Services, NexusTek helps the horticulture industry unlock the business value of their data, fast-track their AI adoption, and responsibly scale their investments.

"Predictive analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence have the power to transform horticulture as we know it," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "We understand how infrastructure, data, and AI must work together for horticulture organizations to capture this value. By expanding our services, we're helping growers prepare for, implement, and mature their AI initiatives—positioning them for long-term market leadership."

"Growers, greenhouses, and distribution centers operate across highly diverse and complex environments. While the promise of AI is immense, horticulture organizations need trusted partners who can translate that promise into action," added Yu. "Our expanded service offering enables businesses to confidently adopt AI as a catalyst for transformation—driving smarter operations, generating new revenue opportunities, and allowing teams to focus on higher-value work."

For more information on NexusTek Data and AI Services for horticulture, visit www.nexustek.com/horticulture

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

NexusTek Company Contact:

Pavle Majerle

NexusTek

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek