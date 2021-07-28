NexusTek Releases New Cybersecurity Services Plans to Combat Rise in Cyberattacks

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a national provider of managed IT services and full IT outsourcing solutions to businesses across the U.S., today announced it has released new managed cybersecurity plans to deliver the necessary protection businesses require for hybrid and remote workforces. The three plans, providing managed protection, detection, and response to cyber threats, provide varied levels of security that are tailored for every business.

The global migration to a remote workforce, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased cyber risks, including delayed or unpatched devices, uncatalogued endpoints, and unsecure networks. Cybercriminals are capitalizing on such shifting times and vulnerable employees, and consequently, social engineering attacks have risen.

NexusTek has over 25 years of experience in delivering cybersecurity solutions, and these new managed cybersecurity plans further NexusTek's commitment to clients, enhancing their security posture and cyber resilience against escalating cyber threats. The pre-packaged plans include the latest security necessities every business requires so companies of all sizes can easily select the strategy that best suits their needs and goals.

"NexusTek is excited to release these newly packaged cybersecurity solutions," said Randy Nieves, Chief Technology Officer, NexusTek. "Cybersecurity strategies must include solutions that can quickly adapt to combat changing tactics from cybercriminals. The pace at which tactics change makes it very challenging for businesses to keep up and quickly implement comprehensive solutions. Now, we have arranged a comprehensive set of cybersecurity solutions from our best technology vendors into pre-designed plans to make it easy for companies to protect their business and reduce risk. Our Cybersecurity Solutions focus on helping businesses protect their highest at-risk assets: their employees and their data. Our plans are also designed to be extensible and can be easily customized, as needed."

"The release of our new cybersecurity plans is timely and much needed," said Bill Wosilius, CEO, NexusTek. "With the steep increase in ransomware attacks over the last 15 months since much of the U.S. started working from home, our new packages make it simple for every business to select the right plan and protect their employees, revenue, brand reputation, and ultimately, national security."

NexusTek's Cybersecurity Solutions include three plans—Essential, Standard, and Advanced—which can be viewed in more detail on NexusTek's website at https://www.nexustek.com/cyber-security-services/.

