NEXVOO® Announces Their Manufacturing Partner to be Foxconn for the Release of 10 New Qualcomm-Based Unified Communications Products

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXVOO®, a leading global innovation leader in unified communications products, announces their manufacturing partner to be Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturing provider, for the release of 10 new Qualcomm-based products.

John Gayman, President of NEXVOO®, is excited to announce the partnerships that facilitate company growth and global product releases. Gayman said, "These unified communication products further displays our abilities and commitment to creating innovative products at affordable price points." Products include desktop video phones, video conferencing bars, and medium to larger than life interactive video conferencing flat panels with touch screen technology. "Our open architecture allows any of our hardware to be used with most market leading solutions such as Zoom, Ring Central, GotoMeetings, Microsoft Teams and more."

NEXVOO® is releasing 10 new Google GSM Certified Android video conferencing products that will impact every vertical industry including Corporate, HealthCare, Manufacturing and Education. Mr. Gayman adds, "It is a very exciting time for the Unified Communications sector. We are excited to expand the global reach alongside NEXVOO® 's Value-added Resellers and Systems Integrators."

NEXVOO® will be featuring these products at ISE in Amsterdam, Netherlands on February 11-14 2020 in Booth 13-B130.

About NEXVOO®

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a leading global brand of video-enhanced solutions including Video Phones (NEXFONES™), Video Bars (NEXBARS™) and Video-enhanced Large IFPs Panels (NEXBOARDS™). For more information, product specifications and where to buy products, visit www.nexvoo.com .

Editorial Contact: Nellie Stout, 800.475.6131, media@nexvooinc.com

