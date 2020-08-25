nexVortex Awarded 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for SIP Trunking

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nexVortex, a trusted, leading provider of managed SIP Trunking services, announced that its mSIP offering has been recognized by ChannelVision Magazine in the SIP Trunking Business Technology category. nexVortex specifically was recognized for helping a private college preparatory and boarding school migrate its PRIs to SIP, pairing with its existing PBX systems and adding E911 services while maintaining Quality of Service (QoS), to save money — a project that was successfully completed in less than four weeks.

nexVortex

nexVortex takes standard SIP technology a step further with mSIP, a managed service that is compatible with the major PBX vendors and includes: multiple PBX trunk resource sharing, on-premises SBC, E911 services, dual-WAN support and pre-set disaster recovery routing via a web portal, voice QoS, multiple connectivity options, peering with most major carriers, proactive monitoring and definitive troubleshooting and voice call statistics.

"We're honored to have our managed SIP solution recognized by ChannelVision," stated Mike Nowak, Vice President of Sales at nexVortex. "Many companies today would like to move to the next generation of telecom services, but they're hesitant about disrupting current operations and service quality. With mSIP, companies can confidently move off of outdated legacy services, gain flexibility for the future, and historically reduce cost for their organization."

All mSIP clients also get access to the nexVortex Service Monitor (nVSM) tool, a proprietary system used to collect and analyze statistics at multiple points along the call path, to report on and notify users about issues in real time, and to quickly troubleshoot and find resolutions.

"Each year, ChannelVision's editors hand-pick the winners that best demonstrate creativity, feature set differentiation and forward-thinking ability, as well as the ability to help drive growth," stated Berge Kaprelian, Beka Business Media President and CEO. "The annual VSA program serves as a helpful guide, showcasing the top-performing companies and most exciting innovations while demonstrating 'who's who' in the telecom industry."

For a listing of all Visionary award winners by category, visit the ChannelVision Magazine site.

ABOUT NEXVORTEX

nexVortex is a trusted industry leader in delivering SIP Trunking services. nexVortex provides the consultative services, interoperable technology, and support services that allow multi-site customers to reap the benefits of SIP Trunking. Our Managed SIP (mSIP) solution raises the bar to provide confident voice delivery, improved operational control, multi-site E911 delivery, disaster recovery, and historically cost savings for customers. The nexVortex service delivery model and ability to execute for its customers and partners has enabled rapid growth as witnessed by being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for ten (10) consecutive years. Visit www.nexVortex.com.

ABOUT CHANNELVISION MAGAZINE

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services (both on premise and "in the cloud"), as well as, technology, gear, and equipment. Visit channelvisionmag.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | [email protected]

Related Images

nexvortex-awarded-2020-visionary.jpg

nexVortex Awarded 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for SIP Trunking

Related Links

nexVortex Williston Northampton School

SOURCE nexVortex

Related Links

http://www.nexVortex.com

