NexWafe and Talon PV Announce a Strategic Partnership and Wafer Supply Agreement to Advance Next-Generation TOPCon Solar Manufacturing in the United States

FREIBURG, Germany and HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexWafe GmbH ("NexWafe"), a German solar technology company pioneering a proprietary direct gas-to-wafer manufacturing method to produce high-efficiency, low-oxygen monocrystalline silicon wafers fully compatible with existing high-volume cell production lines, and Talon PV, a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance N-type solar cells, today announced the signing of a supply agreement establishing a strategic partnership for the supply of NexWafe's EpiNex® silicon wafers to support Talon's U.S. TOPCon solar cell manufacturing operations.

Talon PV CEO, Adam Tesanovich, and NexWafe VP Business Development USA, Jonathan Pickering, signing wafer supply agreement

Under the agreement, NexWafe and Talon anticipate wafer supply volumes initially through 2032, representing a cumulative total of approximately 7 gigawatts of advanced silicon wafers to support Talon's planned U.S. cell production. The partnership is subject to the execution of definitive long-term supply documentation and the completion of customary technical qualification and investment conditions.

The partnership aligns Talon's planned 4.8 GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Baytown, Texas with NexWafe's EpiNex® wafer platform, initially produced from NexWafe's pilot-scale operations in Bitterfeld, Germany. Over time, the collaboration supports a pathway toward future multi-gigawatt manufacturing expansion in the United States through NexWafe-led partnerships with established industry players. Together, the companies aim to strengthen domestic content in solar products, reduce reliance on imported silicon-based components, and advance a resilient Western-aligned supply chain for next-generation photovoltaics.

"We are pleased to establish this partnership with NexWafe as we advance Talon's U.S. manufacturing roadmap," said Adam Tesanovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Talon PV. "NexWafe's innovative EpiNex wafer technology offers an exciting opportunity to further enhance TOPCon performance while building a strong domestic and Western-aligned supply chain."

Talon PV is establishing a TOPCon pilot line at Fraunhofer ISE, and the initial EpiNex wafer qualification work will be conducted at Fraunhofer ISE in Freiburg, Germany.

Beyond supply, NexWafe and Talon plan to collaborate closely on technical development and qualification efforts to further improve TOPCon cell performance using NexWafe's EpiNex® substrates. The partnership will focus on advanced wafer material quality, ultra-low oxygen content, and next-generation junction engineering approaches to enable higher efficiency and long-term reliability in N-type solar cells.

"This agreement with Talon PV represents an important step toward building a next-generation wafer-to-cell ecosystem spanning Germany and the United States," said Davor Sutija, PhD, CEO of NexWafe. "NexWafe is committed to enabling high-efficiency solar manufacturing through advanced substrates, and we look forward to working with Talon to qualify EpiNex wafers and further push the performance frontier for TOPCon solar cells."

About NexWafe

NexWafe is a German deep-tech company developing advanced direct gas-to-wafer solar wafer manufacturing technology, with a strong focus on space applications alongside high-performance terrestrial use cases. Founded in 2015, NexWafe enables next-generation solar manufacturing with high material efficiency, low energy consumption, and performance characteristics suited for demanding environments.

About Talon PV

Founded in 2013, Talon PV is a U.S.-based high-tech manufacturer specializing in N-type photovoltaic (PV) cell production, dedicated to advancing high-efficiency cell technology. Talon places a strong emphasis on research and development, intellectual property innovation, and the deployment of state-of-the-art American and Western equipment to achieve industry-leading cell performance.

SOURCE Talon PV