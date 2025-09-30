Nexxa.ai Launches Nexxa Nitro to Bring Applied AI to the Heart of Heavy Industry

Proprietary platform enables Nexxa Forward Deployed Engineers to deliver applied AI into legacy systems within weeks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxa.ai, an AI-native company working to transform how industrial engineers operate in digital environments, today announced the launch of Nexxa Nitro, its proprietary, patented Ai platform purpose-built for the unique demands of heavy industries.

Engineers in heavy industries are often held back by fragmented legacy software, spending valuable time on repetitive, low-impact tasks instead of solving complex, high-value problems. Nexxa changes that. Built to integrate seamlessly with existing industrial systems, Nexxa Nitro is a two-sided AI platform that empowers engineers in their most high-stakes workflows. Engineers using Nitro can rapidly customize and embed powerful AI directly into operational environments, delivering immediate value to customers. The system quickly interprets technical drawings, adapts to industry regulations with precision and enables engineers to interact with fully operational AI from day one of implementation.

"Nexxa Nitro goes far beyond traditional SaaS. It is a major step towards bringing applied AI into the core of heavy industries," said Philipp Wehn, co-founder and CEO of Nexxa.ai. "We are excited to launch a platform that not only accelerates workflows but also unlocks new levels of value for our customers. Our mission is to become the leading provider of specialized AI for heavy industries and today marks a significant milestone on that journey. We're just getting started, and we're committed to building on this strong foundation to help our customers realize the full potential of AI."

Early customer feedback has highlighted Nexxa's technology as both seamless and intuitive to use. The company is already collaborating with over 15 organizations in the lighting industry, along with several other companies across the rail, automotive manufacturing and construction sectors – including industry leaders like automotive supplier Matikon.

Nexxa is helping Fortune 100 customers cut up to 80% of the engineering work involved in generating estimates and proposals, unlocking major efficiency gains. The company's revenue has grown more than 700% in the last six months, with a 90% month-over-month increase in August alone. Fresh off a $4.4M pre-seed round powered by a16z speedrun, Nexxa is now preparing to launch its Seed round fundraise.

"Inquiry volumes and complexity are increasing while expected turnaround times continue to shrink. We recognized the need to act decisively to sustain growth and increase throughput by adopting strategic AI solutions like Nexxa," said Sascha Dressel, CEO of Matikon. "We're thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking startup that places customer success at the heart of its mission. By integrating Nexxa's technology, we can immediately accelerate our inquiry handling, enhance quality and free up valuable capacity. Looking ahead, we see AI playing a critical role in making inquiry generation faster, smarter and more consistent across every department of the company."

About Nexxa.ai

Nexxa.ai is a startup delivering specialized AI to heavy project industries. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Nexxa is shaping the emerging field of Agent Augmented Engineering. The company is backed by a16z speedrun and other top-tier investors. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.nexxa.ai.

