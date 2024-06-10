Nexxiot Board of Directors appoints new CEO to drive innovation and accelerate ROI for clients

ZURICH, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxiot's Board of Directors has selected a new CEO, Dr Maximilian Eichhorn, to guide the company through the next phase of growth. Previously working as 'Vice President Digital Products and Services' for Knorr-Bremse, Max Eichhorn is experienced in steering digital innovation and creating scalable value for transportation clients.

Asset Intelligence company Nexxiot will continue to develop products to make rail and intermodal operations more efficient, safe, and sustainable. This supports the EU directive to shift 30% of road freight over 300 km to rail and waterborne transport by 2030. The EU's goal is to double rail freight traffic by 2050. Max Eichhorn will lead Nexxiot in a commercialization program to deliver solutions to both rail and maritime clients.

Nexxiot has the largest IoT device fleet of its kind globally, with around 1M digital railcars and shipping containers deployed. The appointment of Max, with his experience from Knorr-Bremse, represents a natural evolution for Nexxiot to drive innovation and leverage synergies to benefit the industry. The two companies previously signed a strategic investment and cooperation agreement to co-develop intelligent, connected solutions in rail, and have been collaborating on digitalization for the past few years.

With around 120 people employed worldwide, located mainly in Switzerland, the USA, and Nordic countries, Nexxiot's growth has been achieved through its scalable IoT hardware, data analytics, and process automation. The Board backs Max Eichhorn's vision to maximize client value by strengthening the team and its culture of collaboration. He will focus on building hardware excellence and data capabilities to solve real-world challenges.

Nexxiot CEO, Max Eichhorn stated, "Our purpose at Nexxiot is to accelerate the return on investment, (ROI) for our clients and their customers - by providing powerful hardware, analytics, and AI. We are experiencing rapid digital adoption across rail and maritime. Nexxiot is ideally positioned to capitalize on this growth. I'm excited to lead this diverse and committed team."

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Andrew Thomas stated, "Building on our consecutive years of successful growth this is the perfect time to appoint Dr Eichhorn as CEO. Through Max' industry leadership, together with his engineering expertise we will deliver the innovative products and digital services required by our global clients to support their digital transformation and commercial goals."

Nexxiot's mission is to digitalize equipment and infrastructure so clients can exceed their growth and sustainability goals. Asset Intelligence technology transforms railcars and shipping containers into connected agents, to automate processes and optimize operations. This ensures easier, safer, and cleaner movement of passengers and freight across the global transportation network.

