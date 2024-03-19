Nexxiot Strengthens North American Rail Safety and Efficiency with 3C Telemetry Partnership

Partnership to Transform Rail Safety with Advanced Digital Monitoring of Wheelsets and Bearings, Aiming to Prevent Derailments and Enhance Efficiency.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. and FRISCO, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxiot, renowned for its highly reliable telematic solutions, will enable seamless connectivity of 3C Telemetry's advanced sensors to its analytics platform, offering unprecedented insights into maintenance data patterns. This collaboration facilitates predictive and preventive maintenance strategies, significantly enhancing rolling stock protection in North America.

3C Telemetry, a leader in delivering cost-effective and innovative rolling stock solutions, including specialized wheelset and bearing sensors for the rail industry, will integrate into Nexxiot's open digital ecosystem. This partnership aims to mitigate risks and ensure the safety and availability of railcars and other mobile assets for clients. By harnessing Nexxiot's hardware, software, and AI-driven analytics, this alliance promises to digitalize the global transport and logistics industry, with a particular focus on the North American rail sector.

Ryan Minnig, Partner at 3C Telemetry, said, "We are excited to bring our experience in monitoring locomotives and railcars with sensitive cargo for over a decade to a broader market. The partnership with Nexxiot allows a larger customer base to take advantage of the trusted positioning and sensing capabilities of the Nexxiot Globehopper, augmented by the advanced bearing, wheel, and specialty sensing of the 3C Telemetry line of sensors. With a focus on safety and early problem detection, Nexxiot and 3C Telemetry will enhance the rail industry's efforts to provide safe and affordable rail transportation to a global audience."

The strategic collaboration between Nexxiot and New York Air Brake has already paved the way for the Digital Freight Train of the future, setting a new standard in the industry. Extending this innovative approach through the partnership with 3C Telemetry addresses critical components in rolling stock, such as wheelsets and bearings. This initiative is not only poised to optimize costs and reduce downtimes but also plays a crucial role in safeguarding brand reputation by minimizing the occurrence of highly visible derailments.

Kenneth Mannka, EVP, Operations North America for Nexxiot, stated: "In the face of long-standing industry challenges, the collaboration between Nexxiot and 3C Telemetry is a beacon of innovation and operational insight. Our combined strength lies in our deep technological foundation and our intimate understanding of the industry's operational demands. We jointly deliver unparalleled value by addressing challenges that have persisted for years, which only partners like us, with a strong technology background at scale and an operations-focused perspective, can solve. This partnership is set to redefine standards and expectations within the industry, marking a new era of efficiency and safety in rail transportation.

This alliance is driven by a mutual dedication to excellence and innovation, striving to deliver groundbreaking solutions in freight transportation. With over a million devices already deployed on mobile supply chain assets, including railcars and shipping containers, Nexxiot continues to lead the way in transforming the rail industry alongside RailPulse and other key stakeholders through the accelerated adoption of GPS and digital technologies.

Together, 3C Telemetry and Nexxiot are setting new standards for safety and efficiency in the North American rail industry. Through this strategic integration of technologies and expertise, the partnership is committed to delivering tangible improvements for clients, fostering safer, more cost-efficient operations."

About 3C Telemetry LLC:



With over 40 years of combined experience, 3C Telemetry LLC has been a leader in monitoring solutions for the Locomotive, Railcar and Maintenance of Way (MOW) Industries. With our headquarters in Centennial, Colorado, 3C Telemetry has been helping railroaders all over the world monitor and maximize their assets. Our engineering and software teams develop solutions that are mission critical and at the same time present significant ROI. We focus on reliability, availability, maintainability, connectivity and ease of installation, which our customers have told us is paramount in their operations. Clients need to always know how their asset is performing, where it is, any time, and anywhere. Fleet readiness ensures maximum optimization for not only locomotives but also railcars. Safety is paramount to running any railroad operation. Our unique onboard solutions with multiple voltage capabilities as well as a broad range of communication protocols make 3C Telemetry the solutions for customers in North America and around the world.

About Nexxiot:



Nexxiot is digitalizing freight asset management with technology that now oversees the world's most extensive network of connected intermodal containers and railcars.

Clients gain access to unparalleled real-time data, which streamlines fleet management and automates logistics processes. The Nexxiot devices, built for resilience, withstand extreme conditions and provide long-term, detailed insights into events affecting railcars, including impacts, delays, safety and security incidents, and loading activities.

Asset Intelligence technology significantly improves operational efficiency, enhances safety, and security, and contributes to CO2 reduction by encouraging a shift from road to rail freight.

To learn more about how Nexxiot is leading the value generation for the rail industry, please visit www.nexxiot.com.

SOURCE Nexxiot