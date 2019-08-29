Nexxt Solutions collaborates with Microsoft and Tuya to bring innovative new Smart Home Devices and Home Automation Solutions to Market

The Nexxt Solutions Home App can run on either a smartphone or tablet, and lets people control all compatible devices, via a Wi-Fi connection, so they can set schedules or control their home appliances from anywhere. The Nexxt Home app is easy to install, does not require a hub to operate and it can be easily shared with family and friends. In addition, its Voice activation feature makes it compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free management of all linked devices.

The Nexxt Solutions smart home devices are currently being sold into retailers in 40 countries, including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile and will be available to consumers from retailers and etailers such as Brandsmart, Best Buy Mexico, Chedraui, Alkosto, Falabella, Distelsa, Intelaf, Hiraoka, Coolbox, Almacenes Siman, Mixup, and others soon to be announced . Demand for products in the smart home category is growing exponentially, and Nexxt Solutions is proactively expanding its portfolio of smart home products to include smart coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, intelligent pet feeders fitted with cameras and more. Nexxt Solutions plans on having more than 40 products under its ecosystem by mid 2020 all working under the same Nexxt Home app.

"The Internet of Things, along with the power of AI, is forever transforming the way we interact with our devices," said Bruno García, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Nexxt Solutions. "Home Automation is shaping the future, as devices are no longer simply responding to our commands but are increasingly interacting with us making people's lives not only easier and more secure, but also environmentally friendly."

"The future of the smart home is streamlined integration," adds Alex Yang, COO and co-founder of Tuya. "By combining the operation of several home devices into one app powered by Tuya, Nexxt Solutions is creating a powerful, simple way for people to control their homes and get the most out of them."

"This strategic collaboration with Tuya and Nexxt Solutions represents an important step in our ongoing commitment to bring highly secure, cloud connected, smart home devices to our customers," said Mark Linton, General Manager, Devices Portfolio and Solutions, Microsoft. "We are delighted that consumers in 40 countries will be able to purchase Nexxt Solutions smart home devices and solutions, powered by Tuya and Azure, this fall."

About Nexxt Solutions

Nexxt Solutions is a leading manufacturer of the most comprehensive and competitive line of wireless data and surveillance solutions for networking and connectivity products, known for their performance, reliability as well as for their user-friendly operation and configuration. The brand has recently added a complete line of home automation products and advanced Wi-Fi Mesh Systems designed for creating a fully connected, cloud-based ecosystem. With operations in over 45 countries, Nexxt Solutions products are available through an authorized network of distributors in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. For more information on the home automation line, visit https://ww.nexxtsolutions.com/home-automation/, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, #NexxtLevel

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models so they are able to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 93,000 partners in over 150 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental, and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California, Hangzhou and Shenzhen. For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

