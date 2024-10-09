NEXXUS® and Lindsay Lohan Team Up for a "Twinspired" Hair Throwback in "The Style Swap" Campaign

The brand is spotlighting products from its Styling Line in the new collaboration, which features the actress sporting looks reminiscent of her fan-favorite characters

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to hair, versatility is everything. Nobody knows that better than actress Lindsay Lohan, who has spent her entire career transforming into iconic characters through the power of styling. That's why NEXXUS® has tapped the star for its new campaign, "The Style Swap," where Lindsay draws inspiration from some of her most memorable characters to achieve completely different looks and showcase the true versatility of the brand's Styling Line.

The new video features nostalgic Easter eggs from a certain, beloved summer camp throughout, including cookies with a side of peanut butter, playing cards, and more. Seated at her vanity, Lindsay navigates different style options that reflect each character and deliberates which "twinspired" style speaks to her most today. Viewers will get to follow along as she creates looks that bring them back in time and spotlight three products from the 11-piece Styling Line.

In the first look, Lindsay is seen donning big, beachy waves with mega volume, thanks to the NEXXUS XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray. Perfectly suited for a laid-back personality, fans may draw connections to a relaxed, carefree twin. The second involves a sleek, slicked-back ponytail using the NEXXUS Slick Stick. After hearing Lindsay's British accent, viewers will instantly recognize the prim and proper vibe reminiscent of a certain polished twin — who would never be caught with pesky baby hairs. And finally, as a surprise twist, Lindsay shows off frizz-free, shiny soft waves perfect for a not-so-villainous stepmother…black hat, red lip, and all. The NEXXUS Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil is the finishing touch that brings this final, showstopping look to life.

For Lindsay — who has embodied countless characters throughout her career — hairstyling is the perfect way to showcase her style versatility. Whether she's revisiting iconic roles or debuting a fresh look on the red carpet, her hair allows her to easily transition between different looks, reflecting both her past transformations and her ever-evolving personal style. Beyond her beauty, Lindsay's influence in the industry is undeniable. Her award-winning performances bring feelings of joy and nostalgia to millions around the world and continue to serve as inspiration for her when she styles her hair.

"I bring all the tips and tricks I've learned throughout my career into my everyday life, and often find myself using my favorite looks from the past for inspiration," shared Lindsay. "It's been so much fun revisiting the twins with NEXXUS for 'The Style Swap,' since they've always held a special place in my heart. I like to think of this as a little love letter to my fans. At the end of the day, they're the ones who have made these characters throughout the years so special and memorable for me. With this collaboration, I'm able to return the favor a little bit by showing them how hair can be used as a creative outlet to express yourself!"

Featuring a first-of-its-kind STYLEPROTECT™ Technology, each custom formula within the Styling Line, which launched earlier this year, contains active ingredients that protect and nourish hair. Crafted to cater to every styling aspiration, elevating any look — from full-glam transformations to more subtle styles — has never been easier.

"It's been incredible partnering with Lindsay to bring this concept to life," said Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Hair Care, Unilever NA. "Whether she's on screen or on the red carpet, she's always been the definition of a 'style icon.' What we love about 'The Style Swap' is that we were able to draw inspiration from some of Lindsay's most iconic characters, who each have their own distinct sense of style. It's the perfect way to show how our Styling Line can help people achieve all different types of looks and transform themselves into whoever they want to be."

To check out "The Style Swap," visit the dedicated link on the brand's site: www.nexxus.com/styleswap. The Styling Line collection is available for purchase at mass market retailers nationwide for SRP $15.99. To learn more about the NEXXUS Styling Line, visit nexxus.com or follow along with @nexxushaircare on TikTok and Instagram.

About Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is a SAG and Critics' Choice Award nominated Actress who has starred in some of Hollywood's most iconic films.

Lohan made her feature film debut in 1998, when she was cast in Walt Disney Pictures, The Parent Trap opposite Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. Following the success of the film, she continued to work with Disney on Life Size opposite Tyra Banks, Get a Clue, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. In 2003, Lohan starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Mark Waters' Freaky Friday.

Lohan reunited with Waters when she was cast as Cady Heron in the 2004 comedy, Mean Girls written by Tina Fey. The film was a critical and commercial success and garnered Lohan a Critics Choice Award Nomination for "Best Young Actress." Her other film credits include Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, Georgia Rule, Chapter 27, A Prairie Home Companion, and Bobby, for which she and the cast received nominations at the 2007 SAG and Critics' Choice Awards in the "Best Ensemble" category.

In November 2022, Lohan made her return to acting in Netflix's holiday romantic comedy Falling for Christmas which garnered great reviews and was the #1 holiday film on the platform. Most recently, she starred in Netflix's Irish Wish, which secured the top spot as the platform's #1 film in March 2024. She can next be seen starring opposite Kristin Chenoweth in Netflix's Our Little Secret, which will begin streaming November 27th, 2024.

After two decades, Lohan will be seen reprising the role of Anna in Disney's Freakier Friday which will be released in theaters in 2025.

Lohan's television credits include Ugly Betty, That 70's Show, 2 Broke Girls, Glee, and the British television show, Sick Note. She also starred as Elizabeth Taylor in LifeTime Television's 2012 made-for-television movie Liz and Dick.

Outside of acting, Lohan has had a successful singing career, with the releases of her two studio album's Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw). In 2004, she released the Gold Certified single "Rumors" off of her album Speak.

