Nexxus Capital Acquires Assets of Top Amazon Aggregator, Intrinsic Brands Inc.

Intrinsic Brands Inc. previous raised $128 Million, making it one of Amazon's top aggregators

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxus Capital, LLC ("Nexxus" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce acquirer and operations company, announces the closing of Intrinsic Brands, Inc.'s brand asset acquisition in September 2024, including 5 marquee brands.

Several of the brands sustained a growth trajectory in revenue and healthy gross margins; however, Nexxus was presented with the opportunity to acquire the assets and saw a major opportunity to take profitability to new heights.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions for the Company. Intrinsic was ranked 26th on Marketplace Pulses' list of most funded Amazon Aggregators, with total funds raised of $128 Million and Nexxus is proud to announce the successful acquisition of these brands for an undisclosed sum.

Nexxus specializes in superb operations of brands on Amazon and other online marketplaces, using workflows and standard operating procedures that allow for a cost-effective operating environment while keeping brands healthy and profitable. The model is to be profitable throughout the entire lifecycle of the business.

Nexxus Funds are only available to accredited investors; the focus being on maintaining healthy operating cash flows while delivering above and beyond customer expectations.

About Nexxus Capital, LLC

Nexxus Capital is an E-commerce acquirer that uses its marketing and operational expertise to acquire and grow well-established E-commerce brands. Nexxus management began building brands in 2015 with their first bootstrapped account, which has scaled to be a top 100 Seller on Amazon.com. Nexxus's edge is a proprietary, highly scalable marketing process that out-performs the industry in its ability to boost and maintain product sales volume at low operating costs.

Safe Harbor

This is not a solicitation for investment. This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on the Company's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

