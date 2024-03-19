NEXXUS® Names Sofia Richie Grainge as Official Brand Ambassador of New Styling Line

Sofia Richie Grainge Shares Her Haircare Philosophy and Newest Styling Must-Haves

As a major trendsetter in the beauty space, Sofia is all about bringing sophisticated styles to life in a way that anyone can easily replicate. And for the over 32 million TikTok users who have watched her iconic "lazy girl bun" tutorial, recreating her famous look has never been easier thanks to the game-changing new collection, which includes a product inspired by Sofia's signature slick back bun — the NEXXUS® Slick Stick Strong Hold Hair Wax.

"Creating a hairstyle that's equal parts simple and stylish has always been important to me," Sofia explains. "As a NEXXUS® ambassador, I'm excited to share all the beauty hacks I've picked up over the years. Even though I never could have predicted how my hair tutorials would take off on TikTok, I love sharing how easy hairstyling can be with the right tools. The new Styling Line has quickly become a favorite of my longtime stylist, Kathleen Riley, for its hair health benefits. These products really do make any look feel effortless."

Sofia's easy elegance has become an integral part of her overall aesthetic, making her the perfect fit to represent a line meant to elevate all styles and protect hair from damage caused by styling. The model and entrepreneur will be hosting the Styling Line's launch event on March 20, officially kicking off her year-long partnership with NEXXUS®. As part of the collaboration, Sofia has curated a capsule collection of her favorite hairstyles for fans to replicate, from glass waves to a loose ponytail to her trademark slick back bun. Followers will be able to get beauty inspiration and learn more about Sofia's hair health journey, as well as the products themselves.

How STYLEPROTECT™ Is Bringing Never-Before-Seen Technology to Styling

Great hair goes beyond style — it starts from within. At its core, NEXXUS® is rooted in science to strengthen and restore hair. The brand's world-class team of scientists is dedicated to applying their knowledge of proteomics- — the molecular study of proteins — to understand which proteins hair needs to look and feel its best.

For this collection in particular, the team at NEXXUS® went a step beyond and created an advanced STYLEPROTECT™ technology, designed to encapsulate hair with the protection it needs to increase the lasting power of any look. The proprietary science, which can be found in all products within the collection, ensures hair stays healthy, even when achieving these on-trend looks. Each custom formula within the collection contains its own mix of active ingredients that elevate personal style, from full-glam transformations to more subtle looks.

Meant to protect delicate, medium, and thick textures, there are 5 finishing products and 6 styling products that have a fresh rose aroma and use color-safe ingredients. The new styling range provides a 72-hour humidity shield, 48-hour frizz control, and heat protection up to 450°. There are plenty of additional hair health benefits unique to each specific product in the line, which consists of hair wax, creams, mousse, oil, sprays, hairsprays, and dry shampoo.

"We couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with Sofia for the debut of our Styling Line. Her influence in the beauty realm extends far beyond her stunning looks. Her engaging and approachable styling tips and tutorials have resonated with fans all over the world," adds Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Hair Care, Unilever NA. "Through this partnership, NEXXUS® and Sofia are showing how to get that 'fresh out of the salon' feeling, putting celebrities and consumers on a level playing field when it comes to quality, healthy hair care."

As at-home styling grows in popularity and "HairTok" continues to take over social media, beauty lovers are looking for better ways to emulate the looks of their favorite influencers and celebrities without the damaging risks of unreliable products. With a 70-year legacy as a pioneering salon brand, NEXXUS® is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap by providing a range of prestige-level products that can truly do it all without sacrificing hair health.

The collection is now available for purchase at mass market retailers nationwide for SRP $15.99. To learn more about the NEXXUS® Styling Line, visit nexxus.com or follow along with @nexxushaircare on TikTok and Instagram.

