NF AUDIO REBRANDS TO NF ACOUS AFTER A DECADE OF EXCELLENCE

Announcing A New Era of Consumer Acoustics

ACT, Australia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NF Audio, founded in 2014 by Felix Yang, announces its formal rebrand to NF ACOUS at its ten-year anniversary. For ten years, NF Audio operated as a specialized IEM brand in China and made its mark as an industry leader known for merging acoustic technology with musical artistry. Because of its reputation for excellence in universal and custom IEMs, the brand already has a great influence across the professional audio industry in China, with local musicians and gaming companies such as Ubisoft and Netease alike trusting the brand's products.

Announcing NF ACOUS

Using the foundation of its proven success, NF ACOUS aims to expand offerings through the development of all-new product lines including over-ear headphones. NF ACOUS will also expand globally, bringing exciting professional partnerships with international musicians, producers and more to new markets.

NF ACOUS will operate with the new slogan, "Listen & Create Freely," establishing its mission to bring consumers quality products that create a liberating, immersive experience to spur creativity.

"We've reached a turning point in our business where we now plan to accelerate into the global market with an elevated commitment to technology, art and craftsmanship," says Felix Yang, CEO of NF ACOUS. "It seems fitting to usher in this new era of our business with a rebrand that matches our elevated vision."

NF ACOUS NM20

The first product offering under the NF ACOUS brand is the newly-launched NM20. The NM20 is an upgraded in-ear monitor fitted with a MC2L-100P dynamic driver that allows for more reliable/stable sound and a higher overall sound quality. Featuring NF ACOUS' patented technology, Clutter Trap, which uses five air pressure controlling damps and two tuning sponges, the NM20 is able to reduce reflected sound and provide a purer overall result.

Like the company's new name, this inaugural product offering elevates previous success from NF Audio. It is the new generation of the brand's classic NM2, which was a best-seller through more than 100,000 units globally.

NM20 is available for $118.99 on its official website, nfacous.com.

About NF ACOUS

Founded in 2014, NF ACOUS is a consumer acoustics brand that is committed to merging technology, art and craftsmanship in its comprehensive product line. Listen & Create Freely with NF ACOUS.

