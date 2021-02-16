NFC reader IC manufacturer Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with RFID specialist AdvanIDe

David Renno, Director of Marketing at Panthronics, said: "Panthronics is delighted to have formed a partnership with AdvanIDe, the leading name in the specialist NFC supply chain. Panthronics' innovations in NFC controller architecture create opportunities for OEMs to dramatically improve system performance in challenging applications such as small, mobile payment terminals. The expertise and support which AdvanIDe provides to developers of NFC and RFID-based systems will help them take full advantage of the superior capabilities of Panthronics' products."

AdvanIDe will provide a comprehensive engineering support, sales and supply-chain service to OEMs using Panthronics' PTX100R NFC reader IC and PTX100W NFC wireless charging controller. Headquartered in Singapore, AdvanIDe serves customers around the world through its regional sales and engineering offices in China, India, North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa and Russia.

Jason Hitipeuw, Segment Head for smart mobility, objects, consumers and secure infrastructure at AdvanIDe, said: "The Panthronics reader portfolio meets the NFC market's need for performance, power savings, and security. By adding Panthronics to AdvanIDe's world-class offering of NFC and RFID technology manufacturers, we can offer exciting new options for NFC communications and charging to our customers worldwide."

Panthronics' full-service partnership agreement with AdvanIDe is effective immediately. For more information about Panthronics' products, go to www.advanide.de/company/partners.

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor product company with over 50 staff headquartered in Graz, Austria. It develops differentiated wireless solutions from the ground up for security and power applications. Panthronics' website is at www.panthronics.com .

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – is one of the leading semiconductor providers, focused on components for RFID transponders, chip cards and RFID readers and terminals. The company's products are used in the secure access market for applications including access management and control, automated fare collection and object identification, and secure ID and transactions for eGovernment, M2M, secure authentication, IoT and related uses.

More information may be found at www.advanide.com.

