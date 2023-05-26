NFC Systems Market is estimated to grow by at a CAGR of 14.63% between 2022 and 2027; Integration of NFC technology in smartphones to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFC systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 21,742.46 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 14.63%, according to recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global NFC Systems Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

ASSA ABLOY AB, Avery Dennison Corp., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., KISI Inc., MagTek Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, The Swatch Group Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., Zeus RFID, Renesas Electronics Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Market - Analysis of Segments

The market is segmented by Application (Retail, Automotive, Transportation, and Banking, finance and others), Product (NFC readers, NFC chips, NFC tags, and Others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

, APAC, , , and and ) Retail segment dominates the application segment in the market. NFC systems in the retail industry facilitate the management of inventory, assets, and supply chains. Large retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart have witnessed high customer satisfaction and better inventory control by using NFC systems in their warehouse management. Such factors have boosted the revenue of the global NFC systems market in the retail segment. Retailers have experienced real-time visibility, cost-effective multiple inventory counts, efficient resource allocation, and increased fulfillment accuracy by adopting NFC systems.

Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing adoption of NFC-equipped devices is the primary trend in the near field communication systems market.

is the primary trend in the near field communication systems market. Smart wearables and IoT devices are becoming more and more popular due to their increasing functionality for various applications.

If these devices are equipped with NFC built-in capabilities, they will allow users to pay in stores, grant access to public transport, or grant entry into office buildings

Key Drivers -

The integration of NFC technology in smartphones is the key factor driving the near field communication systems market.

is the key factor driving the near field communication systems market. NFC technology allows users to make secure transactions, share digital content, and connect electronic devices with a single touch.

NFC-enabled smartphones can be used for peer-to-peer communication, read/write mode, and card emulator applications. In the peer-to-peer communication mode, the NFC chip allows the smartphone to connect to other NFC-enabled devices to transfer data.

Data is transmitted at a frequency of 13.56 megahertz. In the card emulator mode, an NFC-enabled smartphone can function as a smart card or contactless card to make payments.

In the read/write mode, an NFC-enabled smartphone can read or write the NFC tags attached to the products that the device scans

Key Challenges -

Increasing cybercrime issues is a major challenge to the growth of the near field communication systems market.

is a major challenge to the growth of the near field communication systems market. Contactless payment systems based on NFC technology allow individuals to swipe their cards or mobile devices through POS terminals to make secure payments.

When the card is brought close, the contactless payment terminal sends a signal, activating the NFC chip embedded in the card, which responds with a unique identification number (ID) and transaction information.

This transaction information cannot be reused, preventing it from being used by cybercriminals. However, in late 2022, Prilex's developers updated the malware with a code that blocks contactless transactions, which results in the terminal prompting the buyer to insert their credit card in the device. This allows the malware to read the data coming from the transaction and causes money theft

Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of smartphones, smartwatches, and POS terminals are the primary buyers of NFC systems. These OEMs induce NFC systems into their devices offering consumers access to a range of applications such as data exchange, contactless payments, and car parking access. Some of the leading vendors of NFC systems in North America are Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, and Broadcom.

What are the key data covered in this NFC Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NFC Systems Market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the NFC Systems Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the NFC Systems Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of NFC Systems Market vendors.

