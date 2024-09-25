NFE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead New Fortress Energy Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) between February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2024.

So what: If you purchased New Fortress securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the New Fortress class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29113 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to New Fortress' projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress' plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill New Fortress' public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing New Fortress upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

