NFEC Announces Expanded Financial Educator Credentialing Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council has expanded its credentialing and professional development opportunities for individuals who seek to help others work toward economic empowerment through financial education.

Differences between the NFEC Financial Certifications: Certified Financial Literacy Professional, Certified Financial Education Instructor, and Accredited Personal Finance Instructor.

Since 2009, the NFEC has offered the Certified Financial Education Instructor® (CFEI®) course for people who desire to teach personal finance. Over 5,000 individuals have enrolled in the training to enhance their abilities to deliver personal finance instruction effectively. More recently, the NFEC added two additional training tiers to support skills improvement across different professional development levels.

Now that the NFEC is a recognized IACET Accredited Provider, the new highest level of achievement is the Accredited Personal Finance Instructor (APFI). APFI graduates demonstrate the capability to lead and teach professional-level financial education courses. These abilities include gathering detailed measures, analyzing and synthesizing data, and proficiency in making data-driven decisions toward reaching better participant outcomes. Graduates earn IACET-recognized CEUs and can offer NFEC financial literacy badging to the learners they teach.

Those who complete the Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) possess the capability to teach personal finance topics to others. Graduates are prepared to lead group classes and workshops and deliver financial education training. They understand classroom management strategies, impact of behavioral finance, research-based education principles, and diverse educational methodologies to help people work toward greater financial wellness.

Trainees who earn the Certified Financial Literacy Professional (CFLP) credentials demonstrate proficiency in personal finance topics. They are capable to understand, apply, and analyze personal finance topics that range from fundamental to advanced – including budgeting, income, credit, savings, debt, risk management, insurance, investing, and more.

"The NFEC has expanded our credentialing opportunities to support the unique needs of our team of passionate financial education instructors and advocates," states Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO. "We value the unique role individuals play in the financial literacy movement and provide professional development opportunities that align with their personal objectives."

These expanded credentials are available to financial educators. Additional credentials are also provided to those who wish to offer financial coaching services and become qualified to work one-on-one with individuals to support their financial improvements. A full list of credentials offered by the NFEC can be found at financial certifications.

The National Financial Educators Council is a Certified B Corporation™ and an IACET Accredited Provider focused on mobilizing a global force of champions and advocates, empowering them with state-of-the-art training and resources, to spread the message and support communities worldwide with greater financial wellness.

