NFEC Calls for Nominees for National Financial Educators Day - Honors Financial Literacy Educators & Advocates

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a financial education instructor making a difference in your community? Or has your life been positively impacted by someone who taught you valuable personal finance lessons?

The National Financial Educators Council honors financial education instructors and advocates by recognizing their efforts on National Financial Educators Day. The last Friday of April each year has been set aside as National Financial Educators Day - the 2018 day of recognition falls on April 27.

Financial Educators Day recognizes those individuals who are actively working to improve the financial capabilities of people in their communities. Traditional educators, financial coaches, volunteers, financial professionals, Certified Financial Education Instructors, concerned citizens, and others who teach financial literacy are welcome to participate.

Nominate yourself or others to receive Financial Educators Day recognition by visiting: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-educators-day/

Award recipients have demonstrated a commitment to create positive change in the financial behaviors of those they serve, raise awareness about the financial literacy movement, and/or support sustainable financial education programming that continues to benefit people for years to come.

The first National Financial Educators Day took place in 2014, on which more than 100 financial education instructors across the United States and internationally were recognized. Since then over 430 financial educators have received certificates of appreciation. The objective of National Financial Educators Day is to provide organizations and individuals a set day to honor those champions who have been instrumental in the successful deployment of a financial education initiative.

All nominees that contribute to the financial education movement will receive a customized recognition certificate over financial literacy month. Select individuals will receive a certificate via mail.

"It's the individual educators in communities across the country that are leading the financial literacy movement and helping to push awareness about financial wellness beyond the tipping point," states Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "It is our honor and privilege to recognize those teaching financial literacy for their commendable efforts."

Personal finance is a unique subject that requires specialized expertise to teach effectively; the financial educator directly influences short-term outcomes and long-term impact on their financial behaviors. The NFEC recognizes educators, advocates and personal finance speakers that possess the skills and teaching techniques that help them motivate, engage, educate, and move participants of all ages to take positive financial action.

The National Financial Educators Council's mission is to create a world where people are financially capable to make sound, effective financial decisions that improve their lives and the lives of people they influence all around the globe. The NFEC is a financial education company that supports the efforts of people in the financial education community. The NFEC helps organizations develop their staff through financial educator and those starting financial coaching programs as well as provide turnkey resources.

