NFEC Expands its Footprint - Launch of the Ohio Financial Educators Council and Advisory Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® is proud to announce the creation of its Ohio chapter, the Ohio Financial Educators Council℠. Building scalable, sustainable economic empowerment campaigns with the capability to make a real impact on people's lives and communities lies at the heart of the OFEC mission.

Ohio is one of the first states to form its NFEC chapter due to the economic challenges many Ohioans currently face. The state stands above the national average for proportion of residents in poverty, as the U.S. Census Bureau reported recently. Ohio citizens also experience housing and food insecurity, according to current data. However, the state of Ohio does implement its school financial literacy standards, establishing an infrastructure upon which the OFEC can build for its initiatives.

When it comes to the overarching Ohio Financial Educators Council mission, three pillars lie at the core: 1) develop sustainable, accessible financial education programs; 2) build awareness and gather support for increased economic empowerment through financial education; and 3) form strong alliances that support the deployment and sustainability of financial wellness programming at the community level.

To accomplish this mission, a distinguished Advisory Board has been chosen to help propel the Council's agenda forward. Members of this body take on various roles supporting the leadership team to meet its social impact objectives. The OH Financial Educators Council Board membership includes:

Irene Day , President and CEO of IreneDay.com, Personal Finance Influencer

, President and CEO of IreneDay.com, Personal Finance Influencer Melvin J. Scales , Executive Vice President, Meridian Resources and Senior Advisor, Armstrong-McGuire

, Executive Vice President, Meridian Resources and Senior Advisor, Armstrong-McGuire Amy McMaster , LSW, Financial Coach, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Financial Opportunity Center

, LSW, Financial Coach, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Financial Opportunity Center Bill Field , User Experience Director, National Financial Educators Council

, User Experience Director, National Financial Educators Council Nathan Nguyen , CFEI®, Education Loan Analyst, Certified College Funding Specialist, and Best-selling Author

, CFEI®, Education Loan Analyst, Certified College Funding Specialist, and Best-selling Author Ray'Chel Wilson, Founder, Raise the Bar Investments and ForOurLastNames and Best-selling Author

J.M. ( Jack) Towarnicky , HR/Benefits Plan Sponsor and Plan Fiduciary Leadership Roles at Four different Fortune 500 companies

"The launch of the Ohio chapter is an exciting opportunity to serve individuals and organizations across the Buckeye State and set up programs to help citizens work toward greater economic empowerment," commented Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "We are grateful for the efforts of our advisory board, partners, and patrons – with their guidance, we can make a lasting impact on Ohio's financial health."

The National Financial Educators Council® supports its Ohio Chapter by providing the processes, resources, and materials needed to support individuals and organizations to gain access to financial wellness programming across the state. The NFEC also produces an impressive number of Ohio graduates from its Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) training, building a pool of top-qualified financial educators in the region.

The Ohio Financial Educators Council represents a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider of continuing education, and a Certified B Corporation™. The NFEC mobilizes a global cadre of champions and advocates who are empowered with top-of-the-line resources and training to spread the financial wellness message into communities around the world.

