NFEC Launches National Life Skills Council℠ and Certified Life Skills Instructor℠ Credential to Strengthen Life Readiness and Workforce Outcomes

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET-Accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, announced the launch of the National Life Skills Council℠ (NLSC℠) and its new professional certification, the Certified Life Skills Instructor℠ (CLSI℠). This national initiative is designed to elevate life readiness by improving the quality, rigor, and accessibility of life skills education across schools, workforce programs, and community organizations.

Life skills - such as communication, problem solving, decision-making, organization, and workplace readiness - play a crucial role in employability, earning potential, and overall well-being. Yet millions of people enter adulthood and the workforce without structured instruction in the skills needed to navigate daily life and succeed professionally. The NLSC aims to close that gap by empowering those who teach these essential skills.

Empowering Life Skills Professionals. Elevating Life Readiness Outcomes.

The National Life Skills Council equips educators, workforce trainers, and community leaders with high-quality tools, standards-based training, and professional recognition. Its mission is to support life skills professionals, so they are prepared to teach individuals of all ages across a broad range of practical and interpersonal skill areas.

As an IACET-Accredited provider and Certified B Corp organization, NFEC upholds the highest standards in education and professional development. The launch of the NLSC reinforces NFEC's commitment to raising expectations in life skills instruction, promoting research-based practices, and helping professionals deliver measurable results.

Introducing the Certified Life Skills Instructor℠ (CLSI℠)

The Certified Life Skills Instructor℠ (CLSI℠) credential provides educators, facilitators, case managers, and community leaders with a comprehensive framework for delivering life skills instruction that drives real-world outcomes.

The certification prepares instructors to teach performance-based life skills across key domains, including:

Communication & interpersonal skills





Problem solving & decision-making





Personal organization & self-management





Career exploration & workplace readiness





Civic, community, and digital literacy





Independent living and daily life management

Through practical training and diverse instructional methodologies, the CLSI program teaches professionals to:

Deliver engaging, learner-centered lessons





Build skills that transfer to real-life situations





Serve diverse learners and age groups





Measure growth using performance-based assessments





Improve learners' confidence and long-term capability

Graduates earn a nationally recognized credential that enhances their credibility and expands their ability to serve schools, nonprofits, youth programs, workforce initiatives, correctional education, and community organizations.

A National Effort to Expand Opportunity

"Life skills are the foundation of opportunity," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "Employers consistently emphasize communication, adaptability, problem solving, and professionalism as top hiring priorities - yet most people never receive structured instruction in these areas. The National Life Skills Council and CLSI credential were created to fill that gap and support professionals preparing individuals for work, life, and long-term success."

About the National Life Skills Council℠ (NLSC℠)

The National Life Skills Council's mission is to provide standards-based training, resources, and professional recognition to elevate the field of life skills education and support those teaching essential competencies that contribute to employment, well-being, and life success.

About the National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC®)

The NFEC is dedicated to improving financial wellness and life readiness through high-quality education, advocacy, and professional development.

