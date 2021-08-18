NFEC Shares National Lemonade Stand Day Toolkit to Help Kick-off 10,000 Small Businesses Across America on August 20

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announced today the launch of its National Lemonade Stand Day Toolkit for parents, educators, and financial institutions across the country – with the goal of helping launch 10,000+ new businesses from first-time entrepreneurs in the next 2 years.

Celebrated on August 20 this year, National Lemonade Stand Day promotes the thrill of entrepreneurship and reminds parents and educators of the importance of financial literacy for America's youth. With support from partners across the country, NFEC is helping kids get the hands-on business and financial skills that come from this important summer childhood milestone.

"Most American students do not receive financial literacy education in school and they enter the real world lacking important money management skills," said Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council. "Running a lemonade stand with your friends and family teaches essential financial concepts, from income and expenses to profit and budgeting. It's also a lot of fun! We hope families across America will download and use our free guide for kids and launch their own lemonade stands this August."

Teachers and parents can download a free instruction guide here, that includes online video tutorials on financial concepts including creating a business plan and sales and customer service tips. The student guide includes hands-on activities and planning tips, including naming your business, gathering supplies, and recording sales and profits.

"In addition to learning important money matters lessons, the act of planning, launching, and staffing a lemonade stand teaches teamwork, marketing and communication, and philanthropy skills as well," said Shorb. "On National Lemonade Stand Day this year we challenge businesses and community members to support their local lemonade stands and these new entrepreneurs to donate their profits to the nonprofits helping make our communities stronger."

Learn more: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/lemonade-stand-day/

About The National Financial Educators Council

The National Financial Educators Council is a personal finance company whose mission focuses on providing top-quality financial education programming. This year, the NFEC has released all new programming providing financial literacy for kids. As a social Benefit Corporation, the NFEC's social impact-focused enterprise has supported the development of thousands of programs over the last decade to reduce the cost and time needed to develop programming, while providing tools and training that increase program impact.

