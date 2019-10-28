NFEC Supports Children's Health, Financial Literacy with Novel "Cash for Candy" Halloween Campaign

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is nearly upon us again, which means the stores are stocked with those huge bags of candy to hand out for trick-or-treat. But what if there were a healthier option – and one that could help teach kids key lessons about money at the same time? That's the goal of the National Financial Educators Council's (NFEC) Cash for Candy campaign. Rather than the traditional candy giveaways, the NFEC suggests that parents and other treat givers hand out money instead.

Learn more at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/cash-for-candy/

Youth financial illiteracy has reached epidemic levels among our young people. As a result, by the time today's children reach retirement age, many will be unable to retire. At the same time, childhood obesity and other diet-related issues are escalating. The IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) published a recent report demonstrating that poor dietary habits cause more US deaths annually than tobacco, alcohol, and drug use combined.

The NFEC's campaign – #CashForCandy – addresses the financial illiteracy epidemic and improves children's health simultaneously. This campaign raises awareness about positive money management and healthy diet at the same time. The program encourages parents and other Halloween treat-givers to hand out cash instead. There are three options for adults to take advantage of the #CashForCandy campaign as an opportunity to contribute to youth financial literacy, health, and education:

1) Parents: For each piece of candy a kid gets, the NFEC encourages parents to buy it back with cash. Then use the exchange as a prime moment to start teaching your kids financial literacy lessons that can have a powerful effect on their futures. The NFEC has developed free activities and a worksheet for families to help inspire positive financial behaviors in their children.

2) Treat Givers: Many people like to greet trick-or-treaters, so the NFEC suggests substituting money for candy at the door. Kids like getting cash, and the option also offers an opportunity to promote positive money management behavior. Handouts are available through the NFEC that can accompany the "cash for candy" treat – these handouts set forth a few talking points families can use to start open dialogues about money with their children.

3) Companies: Companies and organizations also can host a candy buyback program. Buy back candy from kids, and use that moment to share financial lessons or have them participate in money management games.

Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC, comments, "Each of us is responsible to take advantages of opportunities to talk with children and teens about money. It takes a whole village to raise a child, and this Halloween, we encourage people to help children develop positive dietary and financial behaviors by substituting cash for candy and using the exchange as a chance to talk with kids about money."

Research has underscored the direct relationship between people's overall financial wellness and their physical health. On average, healthy people earn more money, have fewer medical expenses, live longer lives, and in turn, receive more benefits. The goal of the #CashForCandy campaign is to promote both health and financial wellness.

To participate in #CashForCandy, simply access the complimentary resources at https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/cash-for-candy/. People who do decide to support this initiative are also encouraged to follow the NFEC's Twitter account, https://twitter.com/NFEC_FinEdu, and search #CashForCandy for information.

The National Financial Educators Council is internationally known as a financial education resource provider, financial literacy advocate, and thought leader. The NFEC is committed to giving people resources that enable them to teach financial literacy lessons that make a positive difference in their lives. Promoting financial literacy advocacy campaigns that support both financial and physical health supports the NFEC's mission to help people make qualified, informed financial decisions.

Media Contact:

Trevor Stoll

702.620.3059 ext. 7010

227955@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council