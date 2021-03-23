nference Study Reveals Pre-Existing Conditions to Be a Significant Factor in COVID Patients Who Are Hospitalized Post-Viral Clearance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nference, the AI-driven health technology company, today announced publication in EClinicalMedicine of study "Pre-existing conditions are associated with COVID patients hospitalization, despite confirmed clearance of SARS-CoV-2 virus" that sheds light on the phenomenon of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 who have been tested as cleared of the virus yet required hospitalizations. EClinicalMedicine is a peer-reviewed clinical journal from The Lancet.

The study, conducted by nference data scientists and physicians from Mayo Clinic, indicates that COVID-19 patients hospitalized post-viral clearance had higher rates of pre-COVID acute kidney injury, anemia, and cardiac arrhythmias as underlying conditions. The report also finds that pre-COVID conditions generally associated with poorer outcomes during a SARS-CoV-2 infection — hypertension, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, obesity, and diabetes — were not significantly increased among patients hospitalized after clearance.

"One possible hypothesis for these findings is that many of these hospitalizations post-clearance were not due to re-infection per se, but rather secondary to a systemic inflammatory response," said Andrew Badley, M.D., an infectious diseases physician who chairs Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Task Force. "We hope this study can help shed important light on the phenomenon."

The nference study conducted a retrospective analysis of 222 COVID patients to compare those who were admitted or readmitted after being cleared of the virus, with those who were hospitalized pre-clearance but were not re-admitted post-clearance. The researchers used nference state-of-the-artificial intelligence software for the augmented curation of comorbidities and complications, analyzing free-form text data including historical physician notes in the patients studied.

"nference and Mayo Clinic researchers applied nference AI-driven technology to unearth insights buried in clinical notes by turning unstructured data into computable data," said Venky Soundararajan, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer of nference. "The results we obtained so rapidly using augmented curation and automation would have taken significantly longer than if done manually."

The innovative and powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology implemented by nference on vast amounts of biomedical data during the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled discoveries with a wide range of implications that contribute to a greater understanding of the virus and, ultimately, are advancing patient care.

