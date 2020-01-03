NFHS Announces PepWear as New Corporate Partner

"We are thrilled to collaborate with PepWear as our new event merchandise provider," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS Executive Director. "PepWear has crafted an excellent reputation for quality apparel for more than three decades, and we couldn't be happier to add them to our cohort of corporate partners."

As a part of the five-year agreement, PepWear will have a presence at NFHS national meetings and conferences, and the opportunity to develop relationships with NFHS member state associations.

"PepWear has always been committed to the youth achievement space, and this partnership with NFHS will allow us to introduce our industry-leading Event Merchandise Solution to state high school associations across the country. We're sure our approach to building their brands while offering a great customer experience and top-quality products will resonate well," said Craig Johnson, CEO of PepWear.

"The NFHS Network is excited to welcome PepWear as a corporate partner," said Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network. "We believe this is a win-win relationship for both the NFHS and PepWear."

About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,000 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.9 million in high school sports. For more information, visit the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.

About PepWear

Since 1987, PepWear has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale at competitive events. With deep roots in the scholastic arts, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, color guard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution with athletic organizations, combining world-class popup stores, high-quality products, and the latest cloud-based technology, with impressive results.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Garrett Scharton, 972-723-7058

Vice President of Business Development

PepWear

garrett@pepwear.com





Bruce Howard, 317-972-6900

Director of Publications and Communications

National Federation of State High School Associations

bhoward@nfhs.org

SOURCE PepWear

Related Links

http://www.pepwear.com

