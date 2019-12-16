NFHS Network Partners with Pixellot to Bring VidSwap Coaching Tools Platform to High School Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFHS Network, the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, today announced a partnership with Pixellot that will make VidSwap's game analysis and video breakdown capabilities available to all NFHS member schools. Pixellot recently acquired VidSwap and integrated the solution with its automated production equipment and software platform.

The Pixellot automated production platform is uniquely designed to capture high-quality video from sports events and practices with no human involvement. Auto-tracking software enables the cameras to follow the action, which is currently livestreamed to millions of high school sports fans around the country. With more than 4,000 Pixellot cameras already in use in high schools, teams and coaches will now have access to a powerful and easy-to-use tool for additional layers of data and video analysis. The number of Pixellot systems is expected to double over the next 12 months.

Together, Pixellot and VidSwap provide a powerful and affordable combination compared to what is currently available in the market. Pixellot offers a solution for both indoor and outdoor venues, which allows it to be available across the maximum number of sports. In addition to live and on-demand streaming, free video storage will be included in all VidSwap options for high schools.

"For NFHS Network schools that are livestreaming with Pixellot systems, we're excited to provide a fully automated way to capture game video, break it down, and then deliver it to coaches to use for analysis," said Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network. "The entire workflow has been integrated, with no one required to film games or upload video files into the coaching platform—it's all automatic. This is an attractive and cost-effective option for teams looking to use technology to improve performance without the resources to do all of this manually."

"Our partners, from youth to the pros, now have the opportunity to access even more features and tools with their Pixellot systems," said David Shapiro, president of North America at Pixellot. "The combination of being able to utilize video streaming for viewing, coaching, and analysis, fully automated in one platform, is a game changer for the industry. Through our partnership with the NFHS Network, we plan to give thousands of high schools the opportunity to use their existing video for player development, helping athletes and teams achieve their goals."

Pixellot and VidSwap are available to U.S. high schools exclusively through the NFHS Network. With more than 150,000 live games this year across 27 sports, the NFHS Network streams more live sports events than any company in the world.

To learn more about the Pixellot with VidSwap play analysis and coaching tool, go to www.nfhsnetwork.com/vidswap.

About Pixellot

Pixellot offers automated sports production solutions that provide affordable alternatives to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional, semi-professional, and youth sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI technology solution streamlines production workflow by creating a stitched panoramic image of the entire playing surface. Advanced algorithms enable automated coverage of the flow of play and generate highlights. Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pixellot.tv/.

About NFHS Network

The NFHS Network is the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports. The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, celebrating the accomplishments of students-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country. Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, 44+ high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, the NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are. All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Live App for iOS and Android. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

678.644.4122

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE NFHS Network

Related Links

http://www.NFHSnetwork.com

