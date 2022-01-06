NFHS Network Surpasses 1 Million Events Streamed

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFHS Network , the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, announced today it has now streamed over 1 million events across the country since the company's inception in 2008. In conjunction with this milestone, NFHS Network also launched its "Founders Club," honoring 50 high schools across the country that have made an impact on the company's journey and success throughout its history.

Every year, NFHS Network streams high school games, matches and meets from 27 different regular season and postseason sports, in addition to other high school activities. These events celebrate student-athletes and high schools across the country and offer parents, siblings, grandparents and general high school sports fans the opportunity to tune into sporting events when they are unable to attend an event in person.

NFHS Network is a subsidiary of PlayOn! Sports, the nation's leading high school media company that helps stream sports and other extracurricular activities. The network broadcast its first event in 2009.

As part of the "Founders Club," each of the 50 schools received recognition with a banner to hang up in their gym along with an official certification marking the honor. All of these schools are part of the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program which provides schools with the software and tools needed to produce and broadcast professional grade events online, including sports, graduations, news, guest speakers, interviews and award ceremonies.

"When we started NFHS Network, we knew there was a significant demand for a platform like ours," PlayOn! Sports Chief Executive Officer & Founder David Rudolph said. "High schools have some of the most passionate fans in all of sports, and they covet the ability to cheer on the student-athletes and schools they support when they cannot physically be in attendance. Streaming over 1 million events is a remarkable accomplishment, but our sights are now set on 4 million. Our 'Founders Club' represents some of our company's biggest champions and will continue to be integral to our growth."

Highlights among the 1 million broadcasted events include:

The first-ever broadcast on NFHS Network was GA Wrestling Match - GHSA Wrestling Playoffs

Over 490k boys' events have been streamed

boys' events have been streamed Over 384k girls events have been streamed

girls events have been streamed NFHS Network has streamed over 55k state high school championships

state high school championships The states with the most broadcasts to date are Georgia , Illinois and Michigan

, and The most-viewed broadcast ever was the 2020 Boys NSAA Basketball Semifinal game between Skutt Catholic and Mount Michael in Lincoln Nebraska for a total of 20k views.

for a total of views. NFHS Network broadcasts have generated over 58M total views

During the 2020-21 scholastic year alone, NFHS Network broadcasted 320k games from over 5,700 high schools across the country. NFHS Network expects to stream over 1 million events during the current school year as more schools across the country join the platform.

"It's fantastic to see high school stadiums and gyms packed with fans once again," Rudolph added. "But for those fans that live out of state, are tied up with business travel or simply can't make it to an event in person, we'll continue to have them covered."

