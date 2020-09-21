NFI Begins Piloting Volvo VNR Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks in Southern California

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks join NFI's fleet of more than 4,500 heavy-duty tractors that support its dedicated transportation and port drayage services for customers spanning from manufacturing to retail. The pilot trucks will be based out of one of NFI's warehouse facilities in Southern California that serves as a central distribution center for the region.

"As the future of goods movement in the U.S. changes from more of a long-haul operation to regional and hub and spoke models, not only is that NFI's wheelhouse, it's an ideal scenario to immerse electrification into our regional hauling strategy," said Jim O'Leary, vice president, Assets/Fleet Services, NFI Industries. "Our executive team is excited to collaborate with the Volvo LIGHTS team to accelerate our transition to a zero-emission fleet, so that we can lower our carbon footprint, reduce our operating costs and provide a better work environment for our drivers."

Recognized as a four-time award-winning, EPA SmartWay Partner, NFI continues to implement a variety of clean vehicles and equipment to reduce its overall emissions, including electric heavy-duty trucks, near-zero emission natural gas vehicles and battery-electric warehouse equipment. Volvo's VNR Electric trucks support both NFI and its customers on their journey in meeting ambitious sustainability goals.

"By participating in the Volvo LIGHTS project, NFI is helping to prove that Volvo's VNR Electric trucks can handle the daily rigors of freight movement. NFI continues to be a leader in sustainability and it comes across in everything they do," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "NFI is realizing the immediate value the electric VNR provides—not just by eliminating emissions but creating an enthusiastic workforce complimenting the experience of driving these electric truck models. We are proud to continue to partner with NFI—a leader of fleet innovation and a fellow champion of sustainable transport solutions."

Volvo's VNR Electric trucks produce zero emissions and significantly reduce heat, noise and vibrations allowing for the cleanest and most comfortable experience for drivers. "It's very quiet," said Karl Williams, a driver for NFI. "You come home feeling a lot calmer and a lot more relaxed at the end of the day."

The Volvo VNR Electric heavy-duty trucks provide excellent responsiveness, torque and performance, especially in the heavy-idling, stop-and-go nature of urban goods movement which is particularly taxing for diesel trucks.

"When I accelerate the Volvo VNR Electric truck, I can feel the power," said Francisco Delgado, an NFI driver with more than 20 years of experience operating heavy-duty trucks. "It's fast, and it's very smooth. I'm very excited to drive it."

The Volvo LIGHTS pilot project will run through 2021, enabling Volvo Trucks North America to gather real-world operational data critical to the successful commercial scaling of these vehicles.

"These types of zero-emission trucks are exactly what we need to help us achieve our clean air goals," said Wayne Nastri, South Coast AQMD's executive officer. "We are pleased with the progress made through the Volvo LIGHTS program and look forward to similar deployments throughout Southern California."

"We are excited to see another deployment of Volvo Trucks' cutting-edge, zero-emission vehicles being put into service," said Sydney Vergis, assistant chief of CARB's Mobile Source Division. "This deployment is a culmination of countless hours of collaboration. The Volvo LIGHTS partners are continuing to lead with innovation and ingenuity, charting an actionable, zero-emission path forward for others to follow."

Brett Pope, director of electric vehicles at Volvo Trucks North America, will share the latest updates on the Volvo LIGHTS project during a virtual tech update, "Charging Forward with Sustainable Transport Solutions," on Tuesday, September 22nd from 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. PT as part of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Virtual online event series. Fleets and government agency representatives can sign up for the ACT Virtual series and participate in the tech update for free at www.act-virtual.com.

Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

To learn more about the Volvo LIGHTS project, visit www.lightsproject.com.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,100 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 14 countries across the globe. In 2019, approximately 131,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

