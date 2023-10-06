NFI, Owners of Blue-Emu, Announces Acquisition of Bikini Zone Brand from CCA Industries

BRISTOL, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFI, LLC, the proud owners of the well-known Blue-Emu brand, have officially announced the purchase of the 'Bikini Zone' brand from CCA Industries.  This acquisition will further enhance NFI's product portfolio, capitalizing on the synergies between Blue-Emu's established reputation and Bikini Zone's specialized skincare brand.

Bikini Zone Shave Gel and Aftershave Gel
"We are excited about this acquisition. It aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver top-tier products catering to diverse personal care needs. Bikini Zone has carved a unique niche in the market. We believe, with our resources and expertise, we can amplify its reach and potential," said Ben Blessing, COO of NFI.

Bikini Zone has been a trusted brand in the market for years. It's most known for products that target the unique skin concerns associated with bikini area grooming. Their range, which includes creams and gels, is regarded for its effectiveness and consumer trust.

"Blue-Emu has always been about delivering innovative and effective solutions to our customers. With the addition of Bikini Zone to our family, we are now positioned to address a broader range of skin care needs," said John Gregory, CEO of NFI.

Representatives from CCA Industries commented, "We believe NFI is the perfect home for Bikini Zone. Their track record with Blue-Emu demonstrates their commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction. We are confident that under their leadership, Bikini Zone will continue to thrive and serve its dedicated customer base."

As NFI integrates Bikini Zone into its product lineup, consumers can expect a seamless transition and continued availability of their favorite Bikini Zone products. Moreover, NFI is confident Bikini Zone will reach even more consumers in the coming years, thanks to their vast distribution network and marketing skill.

About NFI:

NFI, LLC is a leading skincare and wellness company renowned for its flagship brand, Blue-Emu. With a commitment to quality and innovation, NFI has consistently delivered products that address a wide range of health and personal care needs. With this acquisition, NFI continues its mission to expand its offerings and solidify its position in the market.

About CCA Industries (CAWW):

CCA Industries is a diversified company with a long-standing reputation in the health and beauty aids market. With an array of esteemed brands under its umbrella, CCA Industries has been a pioneer in offering top-quality products that cater to consumer needs.

