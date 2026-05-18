NFID Announces Recipients of Prestigious 2026 Infectious Disease Awards

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has announced the 2026 recipients of the prestigious NFID awards honoring outstanding individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to public health through leadership, scientific achievement, philanthropy, and policy work. The following awards will be presented at the 2026 NFID Awards Gala in October in Washington, DC:

Principled Leadership and Commitment to Global Equity

Individuals Honored for Commitment to Global Equity, Scientific Rigor, and Public Health Impact Post this Left to Right: Richard J. Hatchett, MD, of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will receive the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award; Shabir A. Madhi, MMed, PhD, of University of the Witswatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, will receive the Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement; and Kathleen M. Neuzil, MD, MPH, of the Gates Foundation, will receive the John P. Utz Leadership Award.

Richard J. Hatchett, MD, of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will receive the 2026 NFID Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in recognition of his extraordinary leadership in advancing global health security and pandemic preparedness. As CEO of CEPI since 2017, Dr. Hatchett has led efforts to accelerate vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases and strengthen global preparedness, including championing the "100 Days Mission" to dramatically shorten vaccine development timelines for future pandemic threats.

Dr. Hatchett previously served as acting director of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and held senior roles under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, helping shape national strategies to address emerging infectious disease threats.

Colleagues credit his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic with accelerating vaccine development while maintaining a strong focus on global equity to ensure that vaccines are available worldwide, including in low-income countries. His work has helped galvanize collaboration among governments, industry, and scientific institutions worldwide.

"Richard Hatchett's career reflects his commitment to service, humility, and the belief that science must ultimately serve people and protect communities everywhere, not just those with resources or political influence," said Bruce Gellin, MD, MHP, professor of medicine (adjunct) at Georgetown University School of Medicine. "These values have guided him throughout his career and have been the foundation of his leadership at CEPI." Dr. Hatchett earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University and completed clinical training in internal medicine and medical oncology at Cornell University and Duke University. He was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2023 and, in 2024, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Oslo and was awarded The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from the Government of Japan.

The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award, presented annually by NFID, honors individuals whose outstanding humanitarian efforts and achievements have contributed significantly to improving global public health.

Scientific Rigor, Originality, and Public Health Impact

Shabir A. Madhi, MMed, PhD, of University of the Witswatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, will receive the 2026 NFID Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement, recognizing his lasting contributions and influential career in vaccine research and global disease prevention. Professor Madhi's work has generated definitive evidence for vaccines in high-burden African settings, reshaping both scientific understanding and global health policy. He was clinical lead on a landmark study of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in nearly 40,000 children in South Africa, which helped support approval of improved vaccines and showed how pneumococcal and respiratory viral interactions contribute to pneumonia. Today, pneumococcal vaccines are estimated to have prevented hundreds of thousands of child deaths globally. He continues to lead efforts to improve vaccine affordability and access.

Professor Madhi has also led important research on rotavirus vaccines, helping inform global recommendations for their use in low- and middle-income countries. These vaccines have played a key role in reducing deaths from severe diarrhea in young children.

A pioneer in maternal immunization, he led the first global randomized controlled trial of influenza vaccination in pregnant women, showing protection for both mothers and infants. He has also led groundbreaking trials of maternal vaccination to help protect infants against severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease and Group B Streptococcus. His research has contributed to improved prevention strategies for HIV and tuberculosis in children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Madhi led Africa's first vaccine trials for SARS-CoV-2, providing early insights that helped guide public health decisions. In 2024 he was awarded the Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal for exemplary contributions in the field of vaccinology and prevention. In addition to his research, he leads major training programs in vaccinology and has mentored scientists across Africa. His work continues to shape vaccine policy and save lives worldwide.

"Professor Madhi's work has directly shaped global immunization policy and the research agenda," said Orin S. Levine, PhD, president and CEO of the Washington Research Foundation. "His career reflects the highest ideals of the Maxwell Finland Award: rigorous science, visionary leadership, and lasting global impact on infectious disease prevention."

Champion for Advancing Science and Public Health

Kathleen M. Neuzil, MD, MPH, will receive the 2026 John P. Utz Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership through service to NFID and the field of infectious diseases. Dr. Neuzil is director of Polio at the Gates Foundation, where she leads efforts to eradicate polio and strengthen immunization and disease surveillance systems globally. With more than 25 years of experience in vaccine development, implementation, and policy, she has played a pivotal role in advancing global immunization programs and shaping public health policy.

Dr. Neuzil's leadership has included serving on the NFID Board of Directors as vice president, chairing the Awards Committee, and contributing to the planning of the Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research. She previously served as director of the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health, where she oversaw global health research and training programs. Prior to that, she was the Myron M. Levine Professor in Vaccinology and director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Neuzil has led large-scale clinical trials of vaccines for influenza, rotavirus, typhoid, human papillomavirus, COVID-19, and other diseases, often in low- and middle-income countries. Her work has informed global and national immunization policies at the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Neuzil served on the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) from 2019 to 2025.

In addition to her scientific contributions, Dr. Neuzil is widely recognized for her mentorship, advocacy for women in science, and commitment to training the next generation of public health leaders. "At the University of Maryland, she was a pivotal voice in advancing diversity and fostering cultures of institutional transformation," said NFID Director Wilbur Chen, MD, MS. "Kathy Neuzil's legacy is defined by her intelligence, profound generosity, and leadership," said NFID Immediate Past-President Patricia (Patsy) A. Stinchfield, RN, MS, CPNP. "She listens intently, speaks fearlessly, and leads with integrity."

Public Health Heroes To Be Honored at NFID Gala

The awards will be presented at the 2026 NFID Awards Gala on October 20, 2026, at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in Washington, DC.

The NFID Awards Gala is a celebration of public health and an opportunity to engage with colleagues from across sectors who share a commitment to the NFID mission. All contributions support the NFID vision of healthier lives for all through effective prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at www.nfid.org/2026Gala.

Nominations for the 2027 awards will open in early 2027. Additional information will be available at www.nfid.org/awards.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. NFID has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum transparency seal from Candid/GuideStar. For more information, visit www.nfid.org.

Contact: Diana Olson, [email protected]

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases