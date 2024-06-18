NFID Launches New Spanish Website for Disease Prevention and Treatment

New Spanish Website Aims to Educate and Empower Patients, Caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals to Make Informed Health Decisions

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has launched a Spanish-language website ( es.nfid.org ) to help patients, caregivers, consumers, and healthcare professionals find updated information and make informed decisions on topics related to infectious diseases across the lifespan.

A new Spanish-language website from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) features timely and updated information on infectious disease prevention and treatment

"NFID is committed to driving awareness about infectious diseases to motivate and empower people to take actions to help protect their health," said NFID Executive Director and CEO Marla Dalton, CAE. "We are continuously looking for ways to make trusted information more accessible, including providing content in Spanish."

The site features timely and updated information on COVID-19, influenza (flu), measles, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rotavirus, and other infectious diseases, as well as antibiotic resistance , and 10 reasons to get vaccinated.

The site includes shareable educational resources for public health and healthcare professionals as well as others interested in learning about infectious diseases, including fact sheets, graphics, videos, and stories of those who have been impacted by infectious diseases.

"Everyone needs a trusted source for information on disease prevention and treatment," said NFID Director Flor M. Muñoz, MD, MSc, of Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, TX. "It is important that this information also be available in Spanish, which is the most common non-English language spoken in US homes."

As part of the commitment to increasing health literacy and access, NFID continues to expand its resources to make them accessible to broader audiences, including adding new accessibility tools to the NFID website. "We hope that Spanish-speaking visitors will find the website to be a valuable and trusted resource, and we will incorporate feedback as part of our plan for continuous improvement," Dalton said.

How to Find Spanish Content

-Visit the NFID Spanish website directly at es.nfid.org OR

-Visit the English website (www.nfid.org) and select the globe icon at the top right navigation bar

-The next time you visit the NFID site, it will remember your most recent language preference and automatically redirect you to Spanish or English. Select "Cancel/Cancelar" to stay on the current language site.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. NFID has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum transparency seal from Candid/GuideStar. For more information, visit www.nfid.org.

Contact: Diana Olson, [email protected]

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases