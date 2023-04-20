Nfina is Proud to be a Gold Sponsor at The Channel Co® Midsize Enterprise Summit in Orlando, FL

MOBILE, Ala., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies® is proud to be one of four Gold sponsors at the Midsize Enterprise Summit in Orlando, FL, April 23-25, 2023. Nfina has been a sponsor of MES for the past five years. We will be located at booth 204 during the expo portion of the summit.

Nfina tailors our Hybrid Cloud solutions to each of our customers' needs. We offer enterprise, professional, and entry-level Hybrid Cloud solutions. Our data storage consulting team analyzes their business data needs to determine the best solution that fits their business. Nfina's Hybrid Cloud products are fully managed Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions designed to protect and ransomware-proof your business. Copies of redundant system data are maintained on-site and off-site. In the event of an on-site node failure, the second node will automatically failover with zero downtime.

The Channel Co® states, "Our Midsize Enterprise Summits (MES) are the must-attend IT executive events of the year. Each exclusive event provides a platform for over 150 prequalified CIOs/senior IT executives, leading technology vendors, and seasoned analysts to gather and discuss market trends and technology solutions."

MES presentations are boardroom style to provide more interaction among the participants and vendors. Nfina will discuss our hybrid cloud solutions Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solutions designed to protect and ransomware-proof your business. Copies of critical data are maintained on-site and off-site, ensuring your IT infrastructure is always available for recovery and downtime is kept to a minimum.

Features include:

Geo-redundancy, including compute and backup.

Rapid disaster recovery failover in minutes, not hours or days.

Nfina-View management software allows users to monitor their IT infrastructure, test backups, and failover with one click.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure platform provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our solutions and data protection services include; hybrid cloud, storage, computer servers, edge, HCI appliances, IaaS, HaaS, STaaS, HCIaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

