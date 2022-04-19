Nfina Technologies, Gold Sponsor of Midsize Enterprise Summit, April 24-26, 2022, in Orlando, FL

MOBILE, Ala., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of The Channel Company Midsize Enterprise Summit in Orlando, FL, April 24th - 26th, 2022. The show's main objective is to align technology solution providers like Nfina with midsize enterprise IT leaders to achieve their business IT goals. The summit is boardroom style, where Nfina will discuss the advantages of choosing a Hybrid Cloud solution over the public hyper-scale cloud. Nfina will also have a presence at vendor booth 404.

Nfina offers turnkey hybrid cloud solutions that include compute, storage, backup, rapid disaster recovery, and managed services. Nfina's Hybrid Cloud Hyperconverged solutions maintain copies of critical data on redundant on-site storage and off-site in the cloud to ensure data is always available. In the event of a natural disaster or a ransomware attack, your system will failover with one click and restore data within minutes.

The Nfina Hybrid Cloud is a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solution designed to protect and ransomware proof your business. Copies of critical data are maintained on-site and off-site, ensuring your IT infrastructure is always available for recovery and downtime is kept to a minimum. Features include; Geo-redundancy at two or more locations, one-click rapid disaster recovery, duplication of your IT ecosystem in our public cloud, and Nfina-View management software allowing you to monitor on and off-premise systems, test backups, and failover with one click. Nfina is your single point of contact, eliminating the need to chase down issues from multiple vendors.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina Technologies, founded by Warren Nicholson, develops, manufactures, and supports Hybrid Cloud Solutions, Servers, Storage, HCI, and PCs. We are the premier

provider of hybrid-cloud platform solutions, offering more value than the public hyperscale cloud without the cost and complexity. Nfina Hybrid Cloud solutions makes storage, compute, backup, disaster recovery, managed services, and system monitoring easy by becoming your single point of contact for the entire process. For more information, go to n-fina.com.

