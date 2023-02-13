Nfina Technologies is a Gold Sponsor at The Channel Co. XChange Show

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies™, a premier provider of Data Protection Services, is a Gold Sponsor Technology Supplier at The Channel Company's XChange show, March 5th-7th, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

According to The Channel Company, they are "The largest, independent gathering of the IT channel's premier Solution Providers and Technology Suppliers."

"The XChange March 2023 conference is deeply rooted in the channel and presents an unmatched platform for leading IT channel decision-makers and technology suppliers to come together to build strategic business relationships, determine business agendas, and set the future direction of the channel. XChange delivers forward-thinking strategies, the latest technology solutions, and best-in-class market intelligence to accelerate your business forward and drive revenue in an evolving marketplace."1

Warren Nicholson, the President/CEO of Nfina, says, "We will be participating in boardroom- style presentations to some of the top resellers in the country. We will also be participating in the Solution Provider expo. We look forward to meeting everyone at the show."

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems and a provider of Data Protection Services including; Edge, Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Compute, Storage, HCI, Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), IaaS, STaaS, HaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

