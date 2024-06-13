Nfina Technologies Releases 144T Mid-Sized Desktop Tower Server

MOBILE, Ala., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina announces the release of a single-socket 144T mid-sized desktop tower server engineered for small and medium-sized businesses, entry-level cloud services, and virtualized environments.

The 144T is ideal for small businesses migrating from individual desktops to a server environment. It also makes an excellent workstation or an entry-level device in a Hybrid Cloud Solution.

The Nfina 144T features the new Intel® Xeon® E-2400 processors. Compared to the previous generation Xeon E-2300 processors, they deliver an impressive 34% improvement in performance. Additionally, these processors offer enhanced expandability, supporting two channels of DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4,800 MT/s, along with 16-lane PCIe 5.0 for increased bandwidth.

In addition to DDR5, these processors support error correction code (ECC). ECC helps avoid business interruptions with the automatic correction of memory data errors that cause inadvertent data changes or system crashes. DDR5 memory delivers continued scaling of bandwidth, capacity, and power efficiency compared to DDR4 memory.

Enabling the highest throughput between the CPU and connected devices, the Xeon® E-2400 processors have up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0. PCIe 5.0 doubles the throughput of the previous generation, making it ideal for fast networking and high-performance storage applications. backup, failover testing, and data recovering in minutes assuring your data is always available.

Nfina's new server system come in a variety of solution-based configurations:

144T - 1U mid-size tower server supports one Intel® Xeon® E-2400 processor, four or eight drive bays, one internal M.2 NVMe drive, DDR5 memory, and optional NVIDIA GPU.

The new Nfina system is available now through Nfina's partner network.

All Nfina systems can be purchased outright or bundled into Nfina's managed services to fit business application needs and monthly budgets.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure platform provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our solutions and data protection services include cloud hosting, hybrid cloud, disaster recovery, storage, computer servers, edge, HCI appliances, IaaS, HaaS, STaaS, HCIaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com.

