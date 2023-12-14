Nfina Technologies Releases Four Rapid Recovery DR Solutions

14 Dec, 2023, 08:44 ET

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina announces the release of four new server systems engineered for disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, and virtualized environments.

These server systems fill a void in the marketplace in deploying reliable disaster recovery, backup, and business continuity solutions with Nfina's five-year warranty.

Nfina's 9424R provides unlimited storage snapshots, clones, and snapshot rollback for IT system backup and restoration.
Nfina's 9412R is high performance storage for backup, disaster recovery, or business continuity solutions.
Benefits of these systems include:

  • 99.999% uptime, saving an average customer $100,000 per hour per outage.
  • Power or internet outages cannot bring production down thanks to geo-redundant immutable backup and disaster recovery.
  • Ransomware recovery in minutes. Since the average cost of a ransomware data breach in 2021 for companies with 500-1000 employees was $2.63M, Nfina can save companies a significant amount of money and downtime.
  • Nfina's US-based support eliminates communication issues and reduces time spent with tech support.

Nfina's new server systems come in a variety of solution-based configurations:

9424R- 2U rack-mount server supports 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, 24 hot-swap SSD/HDD, two rear NVMe drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, DDR5 memory up to 4TB memory, and redundant power supplies. The 9424R can be configured as a hybrid cloud, hyperconverged, NAS, SAN, and cloud hosting solution.

9412R- 2U rack-mount server supports 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, 12 hot-swap SSD/HDD, two rear NVMe drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, DDR5 memory up to 4TB memory, and redundant power supplies. Configure the 9412R as a hybrid cloud, hyperconverged, NAS, SAN, or cloud hosting solution.

4408T – Tower server supports 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, eight hot-swap drives, two internal M.2 NVMe drives, 52 cores per processor, DDR5 memory up to 12TB memory, and redundant power supplies.

1404R – 1U rack-mount server supports one 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, four hot-swap drives, one internal M.2 NVMe drive, 52 cores, DDR5 memory up to 2TB memory, and redundant power supplies.

Nfina-View monitoring and management software, included with most system solutions, allows customers to monitor systems with an easy-to-use GUI, create HA clustering, on/off-site data protection, unlimited snapshots and clones, geo-redundant immutable backup, failover testing, and data recovering in minutes assuring your data is always available.

The new Nfina systems are available now through Nfina's partner network.

All systems can be purchased outright or bundled into Nfina's managed services to fit business application needs and monthly budgets.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure platform provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our solutions and data protection services include cloud hosting, hybrid cloud, disaster recovery, storage, computer servers, edge, HCI appliances, IaaS, HaaS, STaaS, HCIaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

