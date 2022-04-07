NFINITE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO RAMP FOR GROWTH

Company Appoints Industry Veteran to Enhance Customer Experience and R&D

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - nfinite, an innovator in next-generation visualisation and e-commerce merchandising, today announced it has expanded its executive bench strength. The company has appointed Sam Parnell as Global CTO to accelerate nfinite's growth trajectory and drive the next revolution in online commerce. Sam will report to Alexandre de Vigan, nfinite founder and CEO.

As CTO, Sam Parnell will spearhead technology and product strategy, development, and operations to advance rapid platform adoption among global retailers and brand owners. His responsibilities are to enhance customer experience, to empower them to do more on our platform, and to strengthen Research and Development of 3D modelization and CGI rendering. Also, on his agenda is to recruit the best talent for the expansion of the business. nfinite offers a brand new category for 3D modellers and engineers to challenge their skills, and be part of a revolutionary way to conduct e-commerce.

Parnell brings 25 years of experience in driving technology innovation, engineering, and retail advancements as a technology veteran. Parnell was formerly CTO and cofounder of Distributed Media Lab, and before that VP of Innovation at Target.

Said nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan, "We have ambitious growth goals. With the appointment of Sam and other senior roles in the pipeline, we have the key leadership and operational experience needed to scale our business and bring the nfinite platform to an even broader base of global customers. The new senior leadership team will make significant contributions as we increase the adoption of our SaaS platform and GCI innovation that gives retailers and brand owners immediate access to next-generation e-commerce and e-merchandising."

nfinite is scaling fast its US operations across all verticals: sales, marketing, ops, tech, and product while scaling in Europe the world's largest R&D team dedicated to CGI and commerce.

The nfinite SaaS Visuals Content platform eliminates the physical, technical, complexity, scaling, and budgetary challenges typically linked to visual production. With advanced CGI technology, the nfinite platform allows retailers and brands to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals. The platform already provides visual assets compatible with Web2 and Web3 applications. As marketing teams begin to explore the future potential of the Metaverse, ensuring their visual assets are compatible with the intense 3D visualisation and search engine requirements will enable a smooth transition and on-ramp for retailers and brands.

About nfinite

nfinite is a SaaS Visuals Content platform that helps retailers grow their business. We offer a turnkey solution for creating, displaying, and managing unlimited product visuals through one seamless interface. Simplifying and scaling CGI technology, the nfinite platform enables companies to cut costs, lift logistical constraints, and accelerate their time to market. With unlimited visual production capacity, companies can enter the world of endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

