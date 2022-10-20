Nfinite Featured in Coresight Research Report: Retailers Increasingly Turning to Computer-Generated Imagery to Improve Ecommerce Experiences

Latest Innovator Intelligence Report Features Nfinite Case Study and Discusses the Advantages 3D Visuals Can Bring to the Retail Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the leader in 3D visualization and e-merchandising for retailers, partnering with Coresight Research, today announced the release of the report, " CGI Provides Benefits for Retail That Traditional Photography Cannot Match ." The research, which features Nfinite , is part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series, which focuses on emerging companies disrupting traditional retail and fueling innovation across the retail value chain.

Coresight Research Graphic: The Benefits of CGI for Retail

In the report, Coresight Research shares that retailers are increasingly turning to computer-generated imagery (CGI) to improve merchandising and meet the rapidly growing demand for visual content to sell and market products online. The report also discusses the cost and time savings associated with CGI compared to traditional photography. The report highlights that using CGI is 63% quicker than traditional photography in producing product visuals and is 50% more carbon efficient than traditional photography.

"Advances in 3D technology are changing the way online retailers create images and deliver content while paying attention to environmental impact," noted Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research. "Producing visuals and product content can be expensive and time-consuming. We are excited about photorealistic CGI, which, aside from cost savings, can have potential positive impact on driving shopper engagement and conversion while reducing returns by providing customers a better sense of what they are purchasing."

The report spotlights a customer case study from Nfinite. A multi-channel home and living retailer partnered with Nfinite's online merchandising solution and saw improved overall sales, page visits and add-to-cart rates from product pages. The customer also shared they saved 85% in per-image production costs compared with the previous solution.

"We are thrilled to be featured in Coresight Research's latest report," said Nfinite founder and CEO, Alexandre de Vigan. "The research supports that the future of ecommerce will be highly visual and require entirely new technologies to meet shoppers' demands. We are proud to be considered a leader in helping retailers leverage CGI and 3D technologies to improve business outcomes."

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a leading e-merchandising platform that empowers retailers to grow their business and deliver better customer experiences through powerful, customizable visual content. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting-edge 3D CGI technology, making high-quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. To learn more, visit nfinite.app .

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com .

