Nfinite Launches Next-Generation Immersive Online Shopping Experiences, Enables Retailers to Scale Product Image Creation with SaaS Platform

First-of-its-kind innovative solution, Dynamic Display, has shown a 53% Increase in conversion rate

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the leader in next-generation 3D visualization for retail, today announced a set of new features including the release of Dynamic Display, a major new capability of its SaaS platform. Dynamic Display allows retailers and brand owners to quickly and seamlessly embed interactive, shoppable showrooms on any webpage.

By enabling online shoppers to personalize their experience and seamlessly mix and match items in context, online retailers have seen a boost in ecommerce results. To date, Dynamic Display has shown significant improvements on website and conversion performance, including a 2.5X increase in clickthrough rate, a 53% increase in conversion rate and a 2.8X improvement in repeat customer engagement.

"Dynamic Display is a game-changer. For the first time, retailers can put personalization squarely in the hands of their online customers, making it possible for them to immerse themselves in shopping experiences of their choice, context, and visual preferences," said Alexandre de Vigan, founder and CEO of Nfinite. "The impact on clickthrough, conversion, repeat engagement and average order volume speaks for itself, and proves the importance of an immersive visual experience for retailers."

Indeed, in a recent report from Nfinite, shoppers report increasing expectations around ecommerce product visuals. 88% of people say high-quality product imagery is important and 77% said product image capabilities increase their confidence in purchase decisions on websites they've never purchased from before.

The Nfinite e-merchandising platform eliminates the physical, scaling, and financial barriers that retailers and brands typically face in creating advanced, visually stunning e-merchandising experiences. The company serves 3 of the world's top 5 retailers and also offers 3D visual assets compatible with VR and AR applications. Learn more about Nfinite's platform here: nfinite.app/platform

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a leading e-merchandising platform that empowers retailers to grow their business and deliver better customer experiences through powerful, customizable visual content. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting edge 3D CGI technology, making high quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

For more information, contact:

Nfinite Media Contact

Debbie Dingle

[email protected]

SOURCE Nfinite