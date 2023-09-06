Nfinite Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce

The Report Showcases New Digital Commerce Technologies and Best Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, the leader in next-generation product visualization technology for brands and retailers, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the 2023 Cool Vendors™ in Digital Commerce report. Nfinite believes this recognition underscores the company's value in streamlining product imagery creation, empowering retailers and brands to enhance personalization while significantly reducing production costs and speed to market.

Indeed, recent research from Nfinite reveals retailers save up to 85% on image creation, and CGI is 63% quicker than traditional photography. The company also shared research showcasing that CGI can achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional photography methods. With Nfinite, brands and retailers can leverage their images across channels, conduct A/B tests, measure performance, and automate the completion of their product description pages in order to achieve stronger results.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce by Gartner this year," said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan. "We believe this recognition validates our unwavering commitment to empowering retailers and brands through cutting-edge technology, reducing their creative spend while enabling visual imagery at scale. We will continue to transform the retail imagery landscape to unlock unmatched efficiencies and unleash endless creative possibilities for our valued partners."

Nfinite recently announced the launch of a new immersive shopping experience, Dynamic Display . This innovative solution redefines retail with 3D interactive online showrooms, enabling shoppers to personalize dream rooms and make purchases directly from a customized e-commerce experience. Early customer adoption reports a 2.5x increase in clickthrough rate, 53% rise in conversion rate, 93% boost in average order volume, and 2.8x improvement in repeat customer engagement, signifying significant enhancements in website and conversion performance.

Read the full report here: https://www.nfinite.app/resource/gartner-cool-vendor

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nfinite

