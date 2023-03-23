Nfinite Named to the 2023 CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 List

Nfinite's E-Merchandising Platform is Recognized for Enabling Top Retailers to Create Unlimited High-Quality Product Visuals

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite , the leader in next-generation visualization and e-commerce merchandising, has been named in CB Insights' third-annual Retail Tech 100 . CB Insights' annual list recognizes the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world that are using technology to create more connected and personalized experiences and drive efficiency and profitability for retailers.

"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights for our innovation and impact in retail tech," said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan. "At Nfinite, we are passionate about enabling retailers to create digital imagery through 3D and CGI technology that engages customers and helps retailers enhance their bottom line. Being named in the Retail Tech 100 is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication."

Nfinite is an end-to-end e-merchandising platform that enables retailers to create, display, and manage unlimited high-quality product visuals in real-time without photography. It offers next-generation photorealistic CGI product imagery, including interactive and lifestyle images, to create immersive shopping experiences for customers. Using Nfinite's technology, retailers can improve their customer experience, increase customer loyalty, and drive sales.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 7,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"This year's Retail Tech 100 was more competitive than ever. Winners include early and mid-stage companies who are modernizing across areas such as store tech, e-commerce, loyalty & rewards, supply chain & logistics, and digital engagement," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Through their efforts, this innovative cohort is empowering retailers with the technology to create more connected and personalized experiences, drive efficiencies, and improve profitability."

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a leading e-merchandising platform that empowers retailers to grow their business and deliver better customer experiences through powerful, customizable visual content. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting edge 3D CGI technology, making high quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

