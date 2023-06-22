Nfinite Shopper Sentiment Report Unveils Crucial Role of Robust Product Imagery in Driving Online Sales

A new report from Nfinite uncovers consumer insights and trends, highlighting the importance of interactive imagery in boosting e-commerce results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite , the leader in next-generation product visualization technology for brands and retailers, has unveiled its latest consumer insights report, The state of the shopper in 2023 — imagery is key , revealing that quality product imagery is critical to winning customers and driving e-commerce sales. Key findings from the comprehensive study, based on a survey of over 1,000 consumers across the United States, include:

69% of consumers say a lifestyle image is more likely to capture their attention when shopping online compared to a packshot.

65% are more likely to purchase an item if they can see it from all angles.

56% are less likely to purchase a piece of furniture if there is no or limited imagery available for the specific color or finish they want.

50% said they are more likely to purchase a piece of furniture if they can visualize it in their space using the camera on their smartphone.

"Our latest research identifies a number of interesting insights for retailers and highlights new opportunities for growth. The significance of product imagery in influencing online purchasing decisions is an undeniable finding, supported by feedback from over 1,000 shoppers," said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan. "Retailers who provide diverse imagery, showcasing different angles and contextual visuals across all available product options, will not only stand out but also dominate the market."

The research revealed how accurate product imagery can reduce return rates plaguing e-commerce. The vast majority of consumers [83%] said they would return a product if it didn't match the online image, and 72% said they were less likely to shop at that retailer again. Retailers can heavily reduce the cost and environmental burden of product returns and maintain customer loyalty by more accurately representing their products online.

Online customers want to feel confident in their purchases, and 57% said they are prepared to pay a premium to guarantee that what they can see online is what they are purchasing.

"Nfinite's research reveals that inaccurate product imagery hampers short-term profitability and jeopardizes reputation and customer loyalty," added Matt Fifer, Founder and Chief Conversation Starter at Conversations on Retail; "To mitigate returns and secure lasting customer relationships, brands, suppliers and retailers must prioritize reliable product imagery."

Research Methodology

In April 2023, we surveyed 1,074 consumers in the United States (37.5% male vs 62.5% female) to ask their opinions on product visuals and online shopping. Respondents' ages ranged from 18 to 77.

About Nfinite

Nfinite, a virtual photography platform, enables brands and retailers to build, manage, and display product visuals, grow their business and deliver better customer experiences. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting edge 3D CGI technology, making high quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit nfinite.app for more information.

