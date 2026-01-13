Nfinite.ai Collaborates with Getty Images to Bring 2D Visual Content into the 3D, Physical AI Era

Nfinite.ai to convert content from Getty Images' vast creative library into high fidelity 3D datasets able to power the next generation of spatially intelligent AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nfinite.ai , a provider of large-scale, high-performance 3D visual datasets for the training of Physical AI, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace. The collaboration will enable the transformation of select content from Getty Images' extensive creative library of 2D imagery into high-fidelity 3D scenes, enriched with physical context, able to power the next-generation of spatially-aware artificial intelligence systems.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in bridging the gap between traditional visual media and the data infrastructure required to build and train spatially-aware, multi-modal AI models able to perceive, understand, and interact with the physical world autonomously.

"We're pleased to work with the team at Nfinite.ai to support the development of responsibly sourced, high-quality 3D and physical AI training capabilities." said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Strategic Development at Getty Images. "By providing a curated set of quality creative content, we're helping simplify and strengthen the way next-generation models are trained. We look forward to seeing how this work enables more accurate and impactful AI applications."

From Pixels to Physical Intelligence: Enabling AI Systems That Understand the Real World

Through this collaboration, Nfinite.ai will receive on-demand access to Getty Images' creative library, allowing selected images and visuals to be transformed and enriched from 2D into 3D assets — including object geometry, material properties, lighting conditions, spatial relationships, and camera parameters. These structured 3D datasets provide the rich and highly detailed environmental context and multimodal grounding required to train AI systems in:

Scene understanding and spatial reasoning

Object detection and segmentation

Embodied AI and robotics simulation

Multimodal generative models (e.g. text-to-3D, video synthesis)

Photorealistic rendering and synthetic data augmentation

By leveraging Getty Images' vast creative library, the collaboration directly addresses one of AI's biggest bottlenecks: the shortage of responsibly sourced, high-quality data available to train highly-sophisticated, spatially intelligent models.

"AI models can only be as good as the data they learn from," said Alex de Vigan, CEO at Nfinite.ai. "Getty Images is an iconic brand with one of the richest visual libraries in the world. With our platform, we're turning that wealth of flat pixels into data that can supercharge AI, enabling models to understand depth, scale, and context, which are the building blocks of real-world intelligence."

Driving Industry Standards for Visual AI

As foundation models grow in capability, and in the volume and diversity of data they require, structured visual datasets are becoming a critical component of the AI training pipeline. Via its work with Getty Images and other leading visual creators, Nfinite.ai aims to advance this transformation by creating high-quality, responsibly sourced, and copyright-respecting data that balances both scale with utility.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images , iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and almost 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news , sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end–to–end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

About Nfinite.ai

Nfinite.ai specializes in delivering scalable, structured visual datasets — including images, videos, and 3D environments — optimized for training advanced AI systems. The company's platform converts 2D visuals into physically-based 3D scenes enriched with semantic and spatial metadata, accelerating the development of AI models with real-world reasoning capabilities.

