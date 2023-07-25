NFL Agent and CPA Anthony Razzano Announces Inspirational Business Memoir "Against All Odds"

News provided by

TGC Worldwide

25 Jul, 2023, 16:37 ET

Heroic Journey, From Extreme Burn Victim to Triumph in Sports and Business, Promises to Inspire and Invigorate

BRADENTON, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGC Worldwide announces the launch of Anthony Razzano's new personal platform, www.anthonyrazzano.com, and the pre-release of his business memoir "Against All Odds: A Story of Faith, Courage and Never Giving Up" which they sold to publisher John Wiley and Sons for a September 2023 release. The new book recounts his extraordinary life journey, from a devastating childhood accident to the football field, the corporate world, and beyond.

Continue Reading

After suffering severe burns over 87% of his body at the age of twelve, leaving him with a zero percent chance of survival according to his doctors, Razzano defied the odds with his remarkable recovery, encompassing 43 surgeries, 134 blood transfusions, the loss of his left hand and years of intensive physical therapy. His remarkable recovery caught the attention of local, regional, and national media and exemplified an exceptional tale of resilience and determination.

Returning to the football field, missing a hand, as the starting outside linebacker for the New Castle Red Hurricanes was just the beginning. Razzano then ventured into the corporate world, becoming a successful CPA, a motivational speaker, a business advisor, a licensed Sports Agent, and a certified NFL Contract Advisor. Razzano's vast experience in motivating and advising businesses is highly sought after. This fall, Razzano is planning the launch of an NFL Agency, marking another step forward in his awe-inspiring journey.

"Against All Odds" encapsulates the essence of Razzano's life, presenting readers with a transformational narrative of tragedy, endurance, and relentless spirit. Using real-life events, Razzano outlines for readers five principles that can be applied on the field and in the boardroom for overcoming challenges and becoming a leader. His new release is for anyone facing their own hardships, whether ordinary or extraordinary.

"By sharing my story, I hope to inspire others to believe in their strength and resilience," says Razzano. "No matter how hard life hits you, there's always a way to hit back and rise against all odds."

TGC Worldwide represents him and is available for media interviews and public speaking engagements to discuss his remarkable journey and the wealth of wisdom he acquired from it.

About Anthony Razzano

Anthony Razzano, a native of New Castle, PA, and now a resident of Bradenton, FL, is an NFL agent, a Certified Public Accountant, a motivational speaker, and a business advisor. Learn more at www.AnthonyRazzano.com

Contact:
Charlie FuscoTGC Worldwide
609-254-6871 for direct inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE TGC Worldwide

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.