NFL and Vet the Vote to Air Special Election Day Eve Public Service Announcement Honoring Veterans, Military Families, and Poll Workers

Vet the Vote

Nov 04, 2024, 12:29 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful collaboration, Vet the Vote and the National Football League (NFL) are proud to announce a special public service announcement (PSA) that will air during ESPN's "Monday Night Football Kickoff" which starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT on November 4, the eve of Election Day. November 4 also marks Election Hero Day, a nonpartisan, national celebration recognizing the vital role that election officials, their staff, and poll workers play in safeguarding a safe and secure voting process for all Americans.

Narrated by NFL Network Analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion executive Scott Pioli, the 15-second PSA will express gratitude to the thousands of veterans and military family members who have volunteered to serve as poll workers this election season. It will highlight the critical role veterans and military families play in ensuring that election processes remain fair, transparent, and secure for all voters.

"Veterans and military family members are driven to continue their service - that's why we find so many of them working in places like county government as election administrators and volunteering at the polls," said Ben Keiser, Co-founder of Vet the Vote. "The NFL and NFL Votes have been great partners and steadfast supporters of Vet the Vote.  This PSA embodies our collective gratitude to all those who step up to run our elections."

The NFL's dedication to fostering civic engagement and support for communities aligns perfectly with the spirit of Election Hero Day. Pioli, who has long supported both NFL Votes and veterans' initiatives, shared, "In every election, it's the unseen work of poll workers and election officials that ensures our democratic process remains secure. Narrating this PSA is a privilege, and it's a tribute to all those who have served and step up to serve our country again at the polls."

More than 163,000 veterans and military family members have been recruited by members of the Vet the Vote coalition to serve as poll workers for the November 5th elections at polling locations nationwide.

About Vet the Vote
Vet the Vote is a veteran and military family led non-profit, non-partisan coalition of over 40 veteran and civic organizations, including NASCAR, the NBA, NASCAR, AMVETS, Microsoft, Blue Star Families, We the Veterans & Military Families and many more, dedicated to recruiting the next generation of American election poll workers. Find out more at www.VetThe.Vote. Media inquiries can email [email protected].

